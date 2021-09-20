Elon Musk and Tesla have not yet decided on a location of a fourth gigafactory, as he confirmed via social media that Giga Russia is not yet a venture that the company is planning. However, the doors are not yet closed, and the possibility of a new Gigafactory is not yet over for the clean energy company, particularly as electric vehicles are getting more popular.



Tesla is considered by fans and several enthusiasts that it is the most American car out there, and with that, these fans want more of the EV's production to be happening inside the country.

The company is now focusing its ventures on the FSD, especially now that it is in Beta 10, which was said to be the version that would be close to the final product.

Tesla Gigafactory Not to Open in Russia

Elon Musk has answered the question and speculations that talked about an upcoming new location for the Gigafactory, or the massive plants where the production of electric vehicles and their components would happen. In the CEO's statement via Twitter (@elonmusk), he has clarified that the company has "not yet decided" on the plant's fourth location.

Several users via Twitter have presented that Tesla has already selected Russia as its next location for the plant, something which the CEO disagreed with. It was also said that a report by a Russian website called "argument" had discussed the plant's possible location in a city called Korolev, which is in Moscow.

Tesla has not yet decided on a fourth Gigafactory location — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 20, 2021



Korolev is also known as the "cradle" of Russian space exploration; somewhere a Tesla Gigafactory would fit in. Unfortunately, all these speculations were put out by Musk. It is now official that there would be no fourth location yet on the Gigafactory, but the venture for it is not yet over.

Tesla Gigafactory Count

Several users in the thread of Musk's confirmation that no Russian plant would erect has sparked the argument of the Gigafactories which Tesla owned. Some have said there are already five, while some have argued that there are six plants in total.

However, several fans have argued that it is only the fourth Gigafactory that would soon be built.

Are there only 4?

The only Gigafactories that were built from the ground up would be the Tesla Giga Shanghai in China, Tesla Giga Nevada in the United States, and Tesla Giga Berlin in Germany. Other Gigafactories were only assumed by Tesla and not built from scratch.

This may be what the CEO was about, especially as the Gigafactories, which captures everything Tesla has not all been from the company. The Fremont and New York plant was only acquisitions, something which the company took over and used as their EV production centers.

