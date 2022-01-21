The famous lead vocalist of the heavy metal rock band Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, engaged in an NFT collection distribution that features many tokens; but, in turn, did not expect that it would be part of a scam. The website of the legendary vocalist, particularly a Discord channel, got malicious fake links used unto it and ended up stealing from people's cryptocurrency wallets.

Ozzy Osbourne's 'CryptoBatz' NFT: Beware of a Scam in Links

According to a report by The Verge, an NFT platform made by Ozzy Osbourne and several partners became the focus of a scam and hacking that led to the theft of crypto assets. The main reason for this is its community Discord platform that contained the old link URL seen on their official Twitter post but changed to a different address.

Osbourne's "CryptoBatz" platform initially contained the URL saying "discord.gg/cryptobatznft" but then changed the address into "discord.gg/cryptobatz." The threat actors involved in this scam used the old URL and turned it into a phishing website that effectively led people to share their assets there and have their accounts wiped of their crypto balance and assets.

The fault lies in the team's official Twitter account mishandling that focuses on updating the public.

Ozzy Osbourne CryptoBatz Scam: How Did It Happen?

The change in Discord URLs is something that the company did but failed to update the public and focus on the new one instead of accessing the old website address link. It led people to rely on the original tweet that advertised the unofficial website but is active and full of scammers instead.

Of course, it masqueraded into a trustworthy website that promised the NFT from Ozzy Osbourne, when in fact, it did not happen to have the tokens.

NFT Scams and Breaches

NFT and cryptocurrency breaches are massive this year despite the many violations happening to the platform and wallets of users. One example would be the Frosties NFT Rug Pull; it brought one of the earliest scams for 2022, involving unsuspecting users that made reservations or purchases from the online platform.

The different reports from users regarding cryptocurrency and its security this year initially confirmed that scams and breaches would not likely be a problem in 2022, but other news says otherwise. People are wary that their investments and savings get stolen from left and right, making the industry full of people aiming to steal their assets.

Ozzy Osbourne's latest NFT scam was not a fault of the legendary rock icon, but something that hackers took advantage of and used to their opportunity to hack people. The fake and fraudulent website made sure that it would assume the identity of the original one after its name change, which led people to lose their assets in the digital world.

