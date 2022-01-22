Global IT company 3i Infotech has announced that they will be building an Edge-as-a-Service (EaaS) digital platform for the ASEAN region in Malaysia.

The centralised virtual hub with offerings in areas such as digital trust and security is aimed to help clients leverage cloud at a great scale. The hub forms part of 3i Infotech's expansion strategy in Malaysia and the APAC region.

3i Infotech will be collaborating with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Malaysia's lead digital economy agency, for the development of the NextGen NuRe Cloud/Digital Edge platform for the ASEAN region, focusing on initiatives that include building multi-edge platform, cloud migration, HCI as a Service, multi-cloud operations, secure app infrastructure, cloud networking and more.

Construction of the NextGen NuRe Cloud/Digital Edge infrastructure will be done over the next five years. To accommodate this expansion, 3i infotech's cloud infrastructure and digital services will create 1300+ jobs in Malaysia via a 'Hire-Train-Engage' model. This will accelerate the digitization of the SMB segment, enabling transformation through Oracle powered solutions for enterprises and customers.

The collaboration with MDEC will allow 3i Infotech to improve cross-border data transfer and increase cybersecurity uptake among businesses. The company has established its presence in Malaysia since 2002, with their current office in KL Sentral serving as the Southeast Asia regional head office.

"We are delighted to partner with MDEC in Malaysia, and further our long-standing commitment towards this market by providing next-gen digital growth and digital transformation for enterprises. With SMEs being the backbone of this thriving Malaysian economy, we are looking to Run, Grow and Build client businesses - especially SMBs, to accelerate new business growth and drive business excellence, based on a 'Digital' and 'Cloud-first' approach," said Thompson P. Gnanam, Managing Director & Global CEO, 3i Infotech.

"With common synergies that we share with MDEC, which is at the forefront of leading the country's digital economy, we aim to establish, among other objectives, a future-skill platform that will include reskilling current workforce with the digital skills that are needed to stay relevant with the technological advances," he further added.

The vision of 3i Infotech's Digital BPaaS (Business Process as a Service) and KPaaS (Knowledge Processing as a Service) vertical is to build opportunities for scalability, growth, and new business models in partnership with MDEC, and build a superior human & humanoid mix for business and knowledge processing services. It helps SMBs create their own COE's within their own organization. This project will provide growth of employment opportunities for over 1000+ headcount over 3 years.

Since its establishment in 2002, 3i Infotech in Malaysia has served several large enterprise clients that include Maybank, CIMB, Eastspring Investments Berhad, Amanah Mutual Berhad, RHB Asset Management Sdn Bhd, and Kumpulan Wang Persaraan, to name a few. With strong tailwinds supporting its business and growth levers in place, the company looks to achieve an organic revenue growth of US$1 billion by 2030.

As part of its growth phase, 3i Infotech will change their entire model of working to be perimeter-less global offices with no physical and geographical boundaries.

The expansion is a sign of continued trust in Malaysia's ecosystem. "3i Infotech has witnessed Malaysia invest in digital connectivity in combination with digital entrepreneurship for SMEs and enterprise segments, that works very well with 3i Infotech's model of promoting digital entrepreneurship in global regions to spur economic growth and job creation. We believe that our collaboration with MDEC in Malaysia will bring in next-gen digital growth and further adoption of borderless workforce within and outside Malaysia," added Thompson.

MDEC has been providing support to 3i Infotech for its 20 years in Malaysia. The agency has helped the company achieve MSC status on top of support with work-related visas, allowing 3i Infotech to attract foreign talent.

MDEC has also provided quick redressals to all work permits or dependent pass related queries. During the COVID-19 pandemic, MDEC allowed all the Employment Pass (EP) and Dependent Pass (DP) holders of the company to continue working after the expiration date.

Additionally, the #MyDigitalWorkforce Jobs website has allowed 3i Infotech to source for local hires easily and without charge.

"MDEC has been a proud supporter of 3i Infotech over the years and is delighted to serve as a partner for the establishment of the ASEAN NextGen NuRe Cloud/Digital Edge. For 20 years, 3i Infotech not only opened a multitude of skilled job opportunities for Malaysians, but their products and services has benefitted many Malaysian businesses, allowing them to digitalise and scale their operations with next-gen solutions.

"With the establishment of its NuRe platform, 3i Infotech will further drive the acceleration of digitalisation Malaysia, in line with the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL) as well as MDEC's vision to drive a progressive, innovation-led digital economy. We look forward to 20 more years of collaboration and innovation with 3i Infotech," said Raymond Siva, Senior Vice President, Investment and Brand and Chief Marketing Officer, MDEC.

