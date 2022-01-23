Some Apple Stores in the United Kingdom are now accepting walk-in customers. When the pandemic began, Apple and other well-known gadget makers decided to close their physical stores since they wanted to prevent physical contact as much as possible.

Because of this, many people were forced to rely on Apple's online stores so that their ordered devices could be delivered right to their houses.

In December 2021, Apple allowed its consumers to visit its physical shops. However, because of the U.K. government's Plan B measures against COVID-19, the tech giant manufacturer only accepted visitors who had an appointment.

Now, this scenario is slowly changing since Apple decided to allow walk-ins in some of its U.K. stores.

Apple Stores Walk-In Customers Now Allowed

According to Apple Insider's latest report, the tech giant confirmed that a total of 38 physical shops would soon be open for walk-ins. But, only 17 of these stores are active in accepting guests without appointments.

On the other hand, the remaining 21 stores still accept visitors. However, they are required to make appointments. Meanwhile, if you are in the United Kingdom and wants to visit an Apple store, here are their locations:

London Covent Garden

London Regent Street

Basingstoke

Bath

Brent Cross

Plymouth

Reading

Stratford

Southampton

White City

Bromley The Glades

Brighton

Bristol Cribbs Causeway

Kent Bluewater

Lakeside (Essex)

Liverpool

Other Store Activities of Apple

Aside from allowing walk-ins, Apple is also conducting some changes in its stores in the United States. However, in the U.S., Apple recently decided to revise the discount rules in its Apple Education Store.

MacRumors previously reported that the giant tech firm required consumers to prove that they are active students, teachers, or other school employees. They can do this by signing up in UniDays.

However, Tech Times reported that this decision was changed after Apple reversed its UniDays verification requirement.

