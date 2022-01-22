Just days after it introduced a new verification process for its Unidays online educational store, Apple appears to have changed its mind.

Apple Removes Unidays Verification

The tech giant started requiring all teachers, students, and other people in the education field to verify their status before getting a 10% discount on all Apple products. Previously, no verification was required.

On Friday, Jan. 21, Apple removed the Unidays verification requirement from its educational store. Unidays is a service for students and educators to get discounts on Apple services and products that can be used in school and other educational purposes.

According to MacWorld, it is not clear if the reversal of the verification requirement is temporary or if the tech giant decided to no longer push through with the strict verification process for educational purchases.

Also Read: Apple Pencil, iPad Air, and Smart Keyboard Folio Given to Freshmen Who Attend Fall 2021 in University of Nevada

However, Apple still has strict purchasing limits on its educational store. For example, customers can only order one Mac Mini, one desktop, or one notebook every year. iPad purchases and accessories are limited to two products a year, according to Apple Insider.

Aside from the education store, Apple also requires customers to verify their educational status through Unidays to qualify for the discounted student plan on Apple Music. The requirement for Apple Music is as it is.

Back to University Promo

The decision for a stricter verification process came just weeks after Apple announced a "Back to University" promo in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Brazil, according to MacRumors.

The tech company is offering students and teachers from the listed countries free AirPods with the purchase of an eligible iPad or Mac. Customers have until Mar. 7 to avail the promotion.

Eligible devices include the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac Pro, iMac, Mac Mini, iPad Pro, and iPad Air.

The purchases come with free standard second-generation AirPods, but customers can request an upgrade to third-generation AirPods or AirPods Pro. However, the upgrade will have an additional fee.

iPad and Mac models can be bought at a discounted rate through the educational stores for Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. Apple also has the AppleCare+ protection plans at a 20% discounted rate.

To get the free AirPods, customers will have to add an eligible iPad or Mac to their carts, where the option to add the AirPods or the upgrade third-generation AirPods will come up during the checkout process.

The discounts are available for both current and newly accepted university students, parents buying on behalf of the students, and teachers and staff at all educational levels.

Sign-up and enrollment verification through Apple's Unidays is required. The educational discounts will be available for a limited time only, both through the online store and through the Apple retail stores that are open at the current time.

The "Back to University" program launches every January, and it is similar to the "Back to School" promotion that launches in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Mexico in the summertime, just months before school starts again.

Customers can expect the same deals when "Back to School" rolls around in the said countries in mid-2022.

Related Article: Apple Releases Teacher Portfolio Recognition - Schoolwork, Classrooms Apps Receive Updates

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Sophie Webster

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.