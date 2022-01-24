Game developers are not interested in NFTs or non-fungible tokens, a recent GDC or Game Developers Conference survey suggested.

Game Developers and NFTs

As per a news story by The Verge, NFTs have been a debatable topic when it comes to mainstream gaming.

It comes after game publishers like Ubisoft laid out their plans to include NFTs in their future games, which has been negatively received by video gaming fans.

According to a report by Kotaku, some gaming firm execs are already convinced that there is an opportunity in the emerging NFT scene.

However, It turns out that most game devs, who are the folks behind gaming titles, feel strongly the same way as the skeptical fans of video games, at least according to the recent survey.

Game Developers Conference Survey

It has been an annual tradition for the Game Developers Conference event to ask game creators about their take on various gaming developments across the globe.

However, with the emergence of the radical inclusion of the NFT and blockchain technology in gaming, the results were somewhat interesting this 2022.

The recent survey comes two months before the GDC event takes place in person from March 21 to 25 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Game Devs and Crypto Payments

One of the questions in the GDC survey asked its participants about cryptocurrency and NFTs.

For instance, a survey question asked them if they are interested in "cryptocurrency as a payment tool." The result goes to show that at least 1% of them are already using crypto on their games. On the other hand, the majority of the participants are "not interested," which accounts for 72%.

To be fair, about 21% were "somewhat interested" in including crypto as a payment method on their games, whereas 6% said they were "very interested."

Are Game Creators Not Interested in NFTs?

In terms of NFTs, the response of video game devs was closely the same. As such, the majority are still not interested in NFTs, accounting for 70% of the respondents.

Those who are "very interested" in including NFTs in their games are about 7% of the participants, while 21% are "somewhat interested." Yet again, only 1% are already using NFTs.

The Verge noted that GDC also released the responses of the game devs regarding NFTs. Some expressed their hate regarding the idea of it, while others blurted out high praises to the emerging technology.

A respondent said that NFTs are the future of gaming. On the other hand, some of the responses pointed out the impact of the tech on the environment. Not to mention that some suggested that it could potentially be a scam.

