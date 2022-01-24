Microsoft is launching an update for the original Surface Duo. What makes this update rather interesting is that it is not really some massive upgrade but rather something that the company has promised for a long time.

Specifically, it is the Android 11 upadte.

Microsoft Original Surface Duo Update

Microsoft is finally bringing the "original" Surface Duo up to date in order to keep up with the times, aaccording to a report by Engadget. This, however, is quite relative since the update is just an Android 11 upgrade that is already widely being used by other devices.

Per an article by 9to5Google, the company has finally released the Android 11 for the dual-screen smartphone after promising it for a long time. The official release can be found on Microsoft, but the new inclusions might not be enough to blow one's mind away.

New Operating System Features

The newer operating system is technically the main draw, but users will still be able to find a number of different Surface Duo-specific improvements. A story by Yahoo Finance has listed a number of features that are expected to come to the original Surface Duo after the update.

One interesting feature that is expected to be added is to the device is one that allows users to finally be able to play Xbox Game Pass cloud titles through the use of an on-screen controller.

Another feature worth noting is that OneDrive also has its own "enhanced" dual-screen interface for both viewing and editing photos.

Other Android 11 Features

There are certain revised app drawer and folder designs that come along with better drag-and-drop support while the company feed and Start widgets also got their own updates as well.

Users will also be able to get a Surface Duo that will automatically span certain apps through both screens. Aside from this, users will likewise be able to set their preferences for answering certain phone calls whenever the device is being folded.

Should users prefer certain handwritten memos, users can still click on the top button on a paired Slim Pen 2 in order to open the OneNote.

The new upgrade will most likely be a welcomed one should users actually be tired of living with the previous Android 10 for over a year now.

Why Android 11 and Not Android 12?

At the same time, however, users may wonder why the update is for Android 11 instead of Android 12. The Android 12 has already been available for a number of different phones for the past few weeks and even months.

Although it's understandable that the updates for certain unique phones would take some time, this may not really be much consolidation for users who have been hoping to keep up with what is current. As of press time, there is still no word as to if and when the Microsoft Surface Duo will be getting an Android 12 update in the future.

