Google could be developing a new Chromecast that is aimed at those who do not want to splurge on the uber-expensive 4K TVs. Instead, the company is releasing a budget 1080p Chromecast that comes with Google TV.

4K TV Compared to 1080p High-Res TV

Although 4K TV is starting to become a norm for most people, not a lot of people feel like they want to spend a huge amount of money in order to purchase a high-resolution TV. Instead, some buyers are still concerned about the price and could be looking for a cheaper 1080p option instead.

Google is now reportedly trying to develop a brand new Chromecast that is aimed at certain people who are unwilling to splurge on a 4K TV. In addition, an article by Protocol says that the low-end device will be harnessing the Google TV interface and will even include a remote.

Chromecast HD with Google TV

What makes the budget Chromecast so exciting is that although it may be more affordable than the rest, it will still be able to have a maximum resolution of 1080p. It is being said that the device could be named the Chromecast HD with Google TV.

According to the story by Engadget, the Chromecast HD with Google TV is also said to be capable of decoding AV1 video codec. This is actually something that the 4K-capable Chromecast with Google TV currently does not yet support at the hardware level.

$50 Chromecast with Google TV

It looks like, given the lower resolution output, the device will be costing less than the $50 Chromecast with Google TV.

It has been over three years ever since Google has unveiled its third-gen 1080p Chromecast. The previous Chromecast was available for $30 but it did not come with a remote nor was it able to offer native apps.

Google to Compete with Roku and Amazon

Since Roku and Amazon sell their 1080p streaming devices for just under $50, it is also probably time that Google did the same by introducing a lower-end Chromecast that comes with Google TV UI, a remote, and even potential Stadia compatibility.

It is also the first time that a Chromecast dongle with a codename Boreal has arrived. According to a report by 9to5Google, the company was working on a device with that name but there were no specs released.

As of press time, it is also not yet clear as to if or when Google is planning to release the new Chromecast HD with Google TV. It should also be emphasized that the aforementioned name is likewise not yet final.

Per Engadget, the budget TV may or may not even be part of the products that Google will showcase at its annual fall hardware event.

