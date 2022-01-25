A Twitter bot now faces a ban on social media because of the many spoilers and wreaking havoc by giving the next word of the day. The bot called "Wordlinator" faces prohibition as it afflicts many users that post their Wordle scores online. The bot will reply to the score tweet and tell the person the next word of the day right then and there.

Twitter bans Bot for Spoiling Wordle's Next Day Word

According to a report by The Verge, the social media company of Twitter already banned the bot in the platform called "Wordlinator" with the handle "@wordlinator." The bot is known for its "killjoy" attitude that gives away the answer for the next word of the day in the said game, defeating the purpose of those that wants to play.

A Twitter user also shows what the bot does in certain situations, and it would most likely appear when one tweets about anything related to Wordle and its game scores. Here, the next day's word to be the game's focus will get spoiled by the bot, affecting the experience of many.

Twitter's Wordlinator: What is It and How Did it Work?

Worldlinator is a bot on Twitter, and it was made by a user that comes as an account but doubles as an algorithm or program that scans the social media for Wordle scores mentioned. The bot would then tweet the users and reveal the next day's word.

The bot also degrades the user by picking on their scores.

Twitter Bots and Automated Features Online

Twitter bots are popular in the social media landscape, and this is because people are fond of them as they immediately pop on your replies when a specific keyword gets publicized. Tweeting online sure does have lots of lurkers to see and inspect one's profile, even bots that run around millions of tweets per day, looking for their opportunity to reply to tweets.

One popular Twitter bot was something that raised awareness on the term called "illegal immigrants," where advocates pushed that it is a "politically incorrect" term for those people. Here, the bot would correct them and let them know that they misused the time, especially as it brings discrimination to addressing the minorities.

Another popular bot is the one called "COVAX SF," which was particularly helpful during the first stages of the vaccination campaign of the country. Before, doses and schedules were complicated and challenging.

Twitter bots are like the bots from Discord, Reddit, Telegram, and other online platforms that allow people to enjoy the experience or see more of different offers within the app.

However, if it spoils the experience, it has to go.

