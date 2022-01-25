Chinese gaming giant Tencent recently axed nearly 70 workers over alleged graft involvement. In addition, the tech titan announced that it now blacklisted 13 corporations from operating with it.

Tencent Anti-Graft Campaign

According to Channels News Asia, WeChat creator Tencent said on Tuesday that it fired 70 employees because of their involvement in embezzlement cases and bribery.

On its latest social media post, the company wrote that over 10 individuals were sanctioned by the authorities because of their actions.

Amid the gravity of the government's corruption crackdown over the past years, several tech firms are tightening their rules and regulations for potential irregularities.

It was indicated in the report that the corporations have doubled their efforts to probe problems linked to them. Following the quick soar of technological development, they continued to intensify their policies to comply with the demand of the authorities.

The news outlet said in its report that Tencent's anti-graft campaign kicked off three years ago. Since then, the company has been on the lookout to spot anomalies that might affect its dignity and profitability.

Not a First Time For Tencent

Last year, Tencent said that one of its former employees who worked in the digital music department was discovered to be negotiating with its suppliers.

In another instance, the firm spotted a sports content staffer who took advantage of Tencent in the past. The tech titan said that this individual was using his company as a way to arrange transactions with it.

On top of that, this was not the first time that Tencent fired employees for a grave case of graft and corruption. Back in February 2021, Tech Times reported that the company removed 100 employees believed to be involved in anomalous practices.

Last week, Beijing announced that it would continue to conduct more investigations as part of the country-wide crackdown. The government vowed to sanction the people who are responsible for the operations of the internet monopolies across China.

Tencent Blamed for Online Gaming Addition

In August, another report from Tech Times pointed out Chinese-state-sponsored media's comment on Tencent. According to Xinhua's now-deleted article, the tech giant was responsible for the "spiritual opium" among individuals who engaged in gaming.

The news outlet continued that gaming addiction has adverse effects on the mind of young people. In addition, Xinhua blamed the gaming titan for the booming gaming industry in the country.

In another report by Esports Insider, Tencent Games appointed Daniel Sanders as the new Senior Global Marketing Lead. According to the article, Sanders will be assigned to oversee the marketing side so it could elevate the business to new heights.

It is expected that Sanders will be a big contributor to the growing esports titles that Tencent made. Before he was promoted, he worked as an executive for DLC Studios, Red Bull, and FACEIT.

Over the past five years, he served as the Esports and Gaming Marketing Head of Red Bull. One part of his job is helping in the development of the gaming sphere of the esports corporation.

