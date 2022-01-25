Elon Musk is trying to convince McDonald's to accept Dogecoin, and he promises a big advertisement opportunity if the restaurant chain relents.

The eccentric multi-billionaire promises to "eat a happy meal on TV" if McDonald's starts accepting the popular meme coin of which he is a vocal proponent of, reports The Independent. Considering Musk's high-profile status, this could be a massive opportunity for the fast-food chain to further promote its brand.

As a result of his proposal, the price of Dogecoin increased by a meager amount. This, however, doesn't seem to faze the tech mogul who has repeatedly caused the cryptocurrency's value to spike just by his tweets alone.

This is also not the first time McDonald's has been urged to accept Dogecoin. The restaurant tweeted this image of french fries last January 20th, to which Billy Markus, the meme coin's co-founder, responded:

hey #dogecoin fam let’s make sure this tweet response of McDonald’s is their highest engagement one https://t.co/9nZPRy8p53 — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) January 19, 2022

As per The Street, Markus (who goes by the name Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter) was hoping that the more people got involved with the so-called "petition," the more they'll be seen by the McDonald's Corporation.

Eventually, the restaurant actually responded to a user who said that they'd go to eat there more often if they accepted Dogecoin as payment:

I stopped eating at McDonalds a long time ago, and there's one right next to my house. If you guys accepted Dogecoin payments I would go more often — Misha Aleksandrov (@GlasnostGhost) January 20, 2022

As you can see in the tweet, the official Twitter profile for McDonald's said that they "appreciate" the interest and are continuously evaluating the payment experience. But there is no obvious confirmation that the restaurant chain will start accepting the cryptocurrency anytime soon.

This news comes after Musk's EV company, Tesla, announced that they'd start selling merchandise for Dogecoin, as reported by The Verge. Among the merchandise is a special belt buckle, which costs 835 DOGE (roughly $118 at the time of this writing).

Elon Musk And Dogecoin: A Rather Curious Pairing

A quick look at Dogecoin may make you think it is not that impressive to gain the obvious support of a multi-billionaire. But despite its low value, the meme coin is still constantly on Elon Musk's (digital) lips, judging by his most recent announcements involving it.

For instance, he announced last year that his EV company Tesla would actually accept DOGE as a payment method. This is after the EV maker previously ditched Bitcoin payments, even if Bitcoin is technically the superior cryptocurrency in value and acceptance.

The tech mogul has also gone on record to say that Dogecoin is the "People's Crypto," saying that even ordinary people can have a stake in it, unlike other more popular cryptocurrencies. Musk said that this is one of the main reasons why he supports the meme coin, despite its low value and not-so-serious origins.

However, if McDonald's does start accepting DOGE, it won't be the first big-name business to do so. It joins the likes of the luxury resort company Kessler Collection, the Latvian airliner AirBaltic, and even the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, among others, according to NewsWeek.

