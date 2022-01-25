A German activist used Apple's AirTags to prove that federal authority is part of a secret intelligence agency.

Apple AirTags Used to Locate Intelligence Agency

Apple's AirTags have been used for both good and bad cases, and they often involve the tracking of individuals. Now, a German researcher has used one to expose the secrets of the government, according to Apple Insider.

Lilith Wittmann, a German activist, claims that she has uncovered how Germany's Federal Telecommunications Service is just a front for a secret intelligence agency.

The researcher wrote about how she stumbled upon a federal authority that does not exist.

Now, Wittmann has detailed her attempts to prove her suspicion. She has gone through every single step of learning what she can about the agency, including where the office is located, according to iMore.

Some of the steps that she details can no longer be reproduced, like looking up a list of federal authorities online. Similarly, the researcher includes transcripts of phone calls with an official whose phone number that she reports then has stopped working.

Wittmann worked to track down the Federal Telecommunications Service, also known as Bundesservice Telekommunikation.

The activist establishes several reasons to believe it is part of the Federal Ministry of the Interior, or BMI, and concludes that they are two camouflage authorities.

Both are a secret part of an intelligence agency named the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

The Use of Apple's AirTag

Wittmann stated that everyone she spoke to denied being part of the agency. But what she said is a "good indicator" would be if she could prove that the postal address for the federal authority leads to the agency's offices.

Wittmann said that people could do manual research to understand where mail ends up. People can also send a small device like AirTag to transmit its current position and see where it lands.

Wittmann sent a parcel with the Apple AirTag inside it, and she tracked it down through Apple's Find My Feature as it traveled through the Berlin sorting center to a sorting office in Cologne-Ehrenfeld.

The AirTags eventually landed at the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Cologne, according to MacTrast.

An AirTag addressed to a telecommunications authority based in one part of Germany ends up in the offices of an agency based in another part of the country.

Wittmann's extensive research is now detailed in the German Wikipedia entry for the federal telecommunications service, and it showed how she discovered the intelligence agency.

In her latest post detailing her extensive research, the activist says the third part of her series.

For now, she writes that the service can keep the Apple AirTag that she sent with the parcel. She concluded that even though the AirTags are expensive, she has no desire to get it back.

Apple's AirTags has been used in different circumstances. In November 2021, a stalker used Apple's AirTag to spy on a woman.

In December 2021, it was revealed that Apple's AirTags is used by thieves to steal cars.

