Apple AirTag stalkers are now becoming more rampant than ever. Because of this, authorities warn users to be vigilant, especially those non-iPhone users.

AirTags are currently quite useful for many Apple consumers. All you need to do is attach it to your essential belongings. This would allow them to find their gadgets or other items once lost.

On the other hand, other iPhone users can also inform you if they detect your lost item. However, authorities explained that Apple AirTags could also be used in stalking activities.

Apple AirTag Stalkers Becoming Rampant

Market Research Telecast reported that a sports car theft attempt involved an Apple AirTag. The victim shared that he discovered the tiny tracking gadget implanted in his vehicle.

He received an alert, thanks to his iPhone application for AirTags. If he didn't identify the small tracker, authorities said that his expensive sports mobile might have been stolen.

This is just one scenario where AirTags victimize many Apple consumers.

"We did some research on the topic and discovered that these apple air tags really do pose a danger if someone places this on/in your vehicle or personal belongings such as a backpack or purse," said the Twin Falls Sheriff.

On the other hand, he also added that non-iPhone users are the ones that could be greatly affected by AirTag stalking.

Why Non-iPhone Users are Also Endangered

According to The Sun's latest report, people can identify AirTags in their houses or other nearby areas using their iPhones. Now, imagine you are an Android user, and you are being tracked by stalkers using AirTags.

This would be a serious issue since you have no ways to identify to small tracker. Right now, other tracking gadgets are sold in the market. However, stalkers prefer using AirTags since they are more popular and efficient.

The Apple Tracker Detect app has been released to Android smartphones in other news. Meanwhile, Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro can now connect Mac to other devices.

