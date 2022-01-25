Despite losing out on its Star Wars exclusivity rights nearly one year ago, EA remains committed to the IP. So committed, in fact, that the publisher announced early Tuesday morning, Jan. 25, that the talented Respawn Entertainment is developing not just one but three major video game experiences with the guidance of Lucasfilm Games.

Respawn, a team of a little over 600 employees, has delivered on some of EA's most notorious titles, including Apex Legends, Titanfall, and 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The latter game no sooner catapulted the developer into stardom with Star Wars fans, as it was the very first worthwhile experience set in the universe since the early Lucasfilm days.

EA's announcement relays an anticipated sequel of Jedi: Fallen Order, which sees Stig Asmussen at the helm of the project as Game Director. Last we saw of Cal, and his cohorts, the team of starfarers, were set on a random adventure with no real destination in mind at the culmination of the original title. It will be interesting to see how Respawn pays off the previous experience while expanding upon the lore and the gameplay mechanics for this highly awaited sequel.

There is no real clear indication as of yet when Jedi: Fallen Order 2 will see its inevitable debut, but video games reporter Jeff Grubb did say amid his GrubbSnax podcast that fans would see an official announcement before E3's slated June 2022 window. It's unclear if this is that very announcement or what he was referring to a more detailed trailer.

At Respawn, Peter Hirschman, known for several Star Wars-based video games dating all the way back to 2004's Star Wars: Battlefront, will lead a secondary team devoted to making an "all-new Star Wars first-person shooter." EA's foray into Star Wars fps was met with relative disinterest and dismay when 2018's Battlefront 2 was embroiled in the loot box controversy. Now, hopefully, direction might be more well-suited.

"Working with Lucasfilm Games on a new FPS in the Star Wars galaxy is a dream come true for me, as this is a story I have always wanted to tell," explains Hirschman. Given that development has only just started on the Star Wars fps title, it's safe to say fans won't be seeing this for quite some time.

The third Star Wars project headed by Respawn will be, interestingly, a strategy game made in conjunction with Bit Reactor. Respawn will be the primary publisher of this unnamed strategy title, while Bit Reactor will be the main developer with Greg Foertsch at the helm.

EA likewise linked Respawn's Careers page for those interested in potentially working on some of these forthcoming Star Wars games. With so much on the docket, it only makes sense they would need to beef up their internals.

The announcement, while exciting, is also a bit worrisome for those who are unimpressed by EA's treatment of the Star Wars IP. Over the past decade, EA has exclusively owned the Star Wars gaming license rights after Disney purchased the franchise. In that span of time, the publisher has made over $3 billion yet released a total of six games - only one of which was met with ample praise (that being Jedi: Fallen Order).

Fans are itching for something new and exciting with the Star Wars name attached. Other rival publishers have now thrown their hat in the ring, including an open-world experience by Ubisoft, a narrative focused project by Quantic Dream, a Nintendo Switch-set Star Wars: Hunters title by Zynga, and a Knights of the Old Republic PS5 exclusive by Aspyr.

