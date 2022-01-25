Tesla has officially added Apple Wallet support for car insurance cards, allowing policyholders to add their insurance cards to their Apple Wallet on iOS.

Tesla Adds Support for Apple Wallet

The automaker launched Apple Wallet support in version 4.5.0 of the Tesla app on iPhones. The automaker's release notes show that insurance policyholders can add their insurance cards to Apple Wallet, according to Apple Insider.

Twitter user Coffee Table shared an example Tesla insurance card, which shows the policyholder's personal information like their name, policy number, and their coverage details.

The Apple Wallet support will allow the customer to get a streamlined version of their insurance policy that can be accessed on an iPhone.

The Tesla app is a companion app for Tesla vehicles, allowing owners to view their charge levels and unlock their vehicles.

Tesla Insurance is an in-house car insurance policy with rates based on real-time analysis of the owner's driving behavior in different states. The insurance plan is available in Ohio, Illinois, Texas, California, and Arizona.

Aside from storing documents like insurance policy cards in Apple Wallet, owners of Apple devices will soon get the ability to add a digital version of their driver's license or government-issued IDs to the app.

The feature will allow for faster verification at TSA checkpoints, though long-term plans include the ability to use the digital IDs at police stops, establishments, and more.

Apple Wallet Digital License Plans

New documents have shed some light on the agreements between the tech giant and state governments for storing digital IDs in Apple Wallet and Apple's control over the rollout of the feature.

The digital ID compatibility with Apple Wallet will launch in a couple of states, including Georgia, Kentucky, Arizona, and Oklahoma.

CNBC has obtained documents showing the agreements in place with the said states through public record requests and other sources.

The documents indicate that Apple is maintaining control over the whole process. In fact, the documents show that the tech giant has sole discretion over the rollout of the feature.

The four states that agree to support digital IDs in Apple Wallet must allocate sufficient personnel and resources to support the launch of the program on a timeline to be determined by the tech giant.

This will include states allocating resources to perform quality testing to make sure that the feature works in accordance with the certification requirements of Apple.

The agreement also mandates that states prominently feature that program in all public-facing communications relating to Digital Identity Credentials.

States also need to grant Apple review and approval of all marketing materials that are related to the program.

Also, states must help bolster adoption of the feature with key stakeholders in federal and state government, including the Internal Revenue Service, businesses that need age verification, and state and local law enforcement.

Apple wants the states to handle it when it comes to verifying identification. The tech giant says that the company shall not be liable for any verification results, and the agency acknowledges that all verification results are provided as is and without express warranty.

