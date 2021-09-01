(Photo : Image from Unsplash Website) Apple Digital Driver's License Already Approved in Two More States | Georgia and Arizona

Bringing one's driver's license has always been a standard requirement and although digital licenses have been talked about in the past, it seems like only now will they finally start rolling. Apple has just announced that iPhone and Apple users in eight different states will finally be able to use a digital version of their driver's license as well as state identification documents on their own device.

Apple Driver's License Good in Two States

An Apple news release welcomed Arizona and Georgia to be the first states to do this, followed by Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and also Utah. Apple noted that the TSA or Transportation Security Administration will finally enable select airport security as well as checkpoints and lanes in other participating airports as the very first locations that customers will be able to use their driver's license or even state ID in Apple Wallet.

The company noted that the process of adding a state ID will reportedly be similar to the process of adding an actual credit card to Apple Wallet. The only difference is that users "will also be prompted" to be able to complete a series of facial as well as head movements during the whole setup process. Apple is currently establishing a fund to help those US developers that are currently earning $1 million or less.

Apple Vice President Jennifer Bailey Gives Statement

Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, Jennifer Bailey, noted that the company now hopes to include even more states some time soon. She noted that the company is excited that the TSA as well as a number of states are already on board to help bring this to life for those that are travelling across the country using only their iPhone as well as Apple Watch.

According to the story by NBCNews, it was also noted that the company is already in discussion with a number of other states as they are now working to offer this particular benefit nationwide in the future. Apple noted that the issuing state will not be informed where as well as when the digital IDs are produced and that the critical information is only presented digitally through certain encrypted communication directly between the users' device as well as the identity reader.

Digital IDs in Modernizing Operations

This is so that users will no longer need to unlock, show, or even hand over their device. Ned Lamont, Connecticut Gov., noted that the state now sees Apple's embrace of the whole digital IDs as yet another step in modernizing its operations. Just recently, Apple employees got together for the #AppleToo movement to share stories of discrimination within the company.

He noted that they are pleased to be one of the very first states that are working with Apple in order to help deploy driver's licenses as well as state identification cards in Apple Wallet. It was also noted that they are looking forward to taking the next big step in order to make sure that this particularly new feature would benefit their residents.

