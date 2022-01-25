The first quantum-resistant messaging app is now available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The so-called XX Messenger, a blockchain-based application, rolled out on Jan. 5.

Consumers can now communicate in real-time through hundreds of decentralized nodes currently operating across different countries.



The new XX Messenger offers various features that are also offered by other messaging platforms. These include audio and photo sharing, as well as group chats.

"An ultra-private messaging app, powered by the quantum-resistant and decentralized xx network," said XX Network via its official website.

First Quantum-Resistant Messaging App

According to Business Wire's latest report, the new XX Messenger app is quite different from Facebook's Messenger and other messaging platforms.

This is because it is integrated with quantum-resistant features that prevent becoming and cMix software from accessing consumers' private messages.

Thanks to this innovation, the information of the XX Messenger's users is protected. These include the details about who sends the messages, the sending time, as well as the receiver's identities.

Aside from this, the developers of XX Messenger also claim that their new messaging application can protect the privacy of the users as web3 further rises.

XX Messenger's Other Details

The development team behind XX Messenger claim that the new application offers anonymous, practical, and verifiable cryptographical systems.

Aside from these, another thing that makes XX Messenger different from other messaging platforms is its metadata shredding feature. As of the moment, mainstream apps are still at risk of metadata exploits.

But, XX Messenger can prevent these metadata breaches since it can change the xx network nodes. It can also erase any activity records of its users.

