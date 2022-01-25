Valve brought a new blog post for the Steam Deck for people to see, and it talks about a feature by the console that would soon offer assistance to gamers for their track. The new feature is called the "Cloud Save," and it is straightforward from the name itself on what it will do for the console.

Now, the February 2022 deliveries to those preordered are getting anxious about what the console can offer them soon.

Valve Steam Deck Cloud Saves: What and How Does it Work?

Valve offers its "Dynamic Cloud Sync" for the Steam Deck, and it guarantees a synchronization from PC to console and vice versa. According to a blog post by the game company, it will help a straightforward and uncomplicated process that will help the console transition from PC games to the mobile gaming experience.

All progress will save on the person's cloud account, and it will help make the process seamless for those who use the console. Cloud saves on the console alone will help its saving process better and more secure for a gamer, ensuring that it will not lose progress or track whenever logging off or changing games.

Additionally, Valve noted that gamers could resume their progress to the PC or Steam Deck despite leaving the console behind when deciding to come back.

Read Also: Steam Deck Is Not Getting Exclusive Games: Valve

Valve Steam Deck: Features are Coming This February

The Steam Cloud can be set up now for the PC gaming experience under Steam's platform, and it will help anticipate the arrival of the Steam Deck for those that are already preordered. Valve guarantees that the console will arrive by February for preorders and will be available for gaming right then and there.

Moreover, with the cloud already active, games in the Steam Deck that syncs with the cloud may continue their progress on both gaming platforms.

Valve Steam Deck and its Massive Wait

Valve has been posting several blog posts regarding its upcoming portable console, hyping up gamers for its arrival in the coming month. One of the posts from Valve was an update regarding its upcoming release in February that confirms no delays for the console, coming right towards those that already have stakes to it.

Certainly, Valve faced multiple delays over the console, and it is because of the chip shortage problems that 2021 saw over the entire year. However, while that affected its supposed delivery last year, it will not happen now.

Nevertheless, people look at the console as a suitable device for gamers to enjoy, especially what Valve talks about.

The Steam Deck is shaping up to be a gaming console of its own and not something ripped off from Nintendo or PlayStation, particularly with their takes on portable devices. Moreover, it aims to bring "Deck Verified" games to ensure maximum compatibility between the console and games offered by developers.

With that, Valve effectively brings the cards that the deck gets to the table, including that of a cloud save that will help avoid losing progress and filling up the console's built-in storage.

Related Article: Valve Steam Deck: Still Arriving on February, Company Updates 'On Time' Shipping for Purchases

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.