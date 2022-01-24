TikTok is getting some new features that are geared towards helping creators. Aside from working on Avatars, TikTok is also in the development of certain features like keyword filtering and group chats.

TikTok to Bring New Features Including Avatars, Keyword Filtering, and More

According to the story by TechCrunch, TikTok is now building a number of different features for creators. These features include a Bitmoji-like avatar, group chats, and keyword filtering for the For Your Page. Screen sharing on live streams and even certain Twitch-like subscription features can also be expected as part of the new features.

The Twitch-like-subscription features would allow creators to make certain subscriber-only emotes and subscriber-only comment sections. To add, these potential features-in-progress were reportedly spotted by Matt Navarra, a social media analyst.

TikTok Leaks Aren't Final Regarding Upcoming Features

The leaks, however, should be taken at face value since TikTok playing around with a new idea does not necessarily mean that it will officially roll out in the app. Developing features, however, can also sometimes provide direct insight into a platform's plans.

A TikTok spokesperson gave a statement to TechCrunch, saying that the company is always thinking about new ways for them to be able to bring value to their community and enrich the whole TikTok experience.

The spokesperson also reportedly confirmed that the features are indeed being considered, but also emphasized that when TikTok tries out brand new ideas, the goal is to be able to get feedback from users.

Platform to Release Certain Twitch-Like Features

The resulting feature could reportedly look very different from those that are seen in the leaks. This is due to the fact that a lot of things could happen within the company that leakers are not privy to until the feature launches.

A number of the leaked features have already been tested out in public in some form. This includes the paid creator subscription.

The subscriber-only emotes and comment section, however, could make sense in context of yet another test being done on TikTok, which is its desktop streaming software known as the TikTok Live Studio.

How to Use Keyword Filtering on TikTok

The keyword filtering feature, which is quite similar to TikTok's muted words feature, has reportedly already been mentioned as part of the company's ongoing effort to organize its For You Page.

Tiktok stated in a December blog post that the company is working on a feature that will allow users to choose words or hashtags that are associated with their content that they might not really want to see in their For You feed.

When Will TikTok be Releasing Group Messages?

Other leaked ideas which include avatars and audio-only live streams are pointing directly toward other potential avenues for the expansion of video sharing platform.

This can be the time when Tiktok will roll out group messages. It should be noted that it has yet to be seen as it is not known when TikTok will be rolling out these features.

