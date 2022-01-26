Elon Musk Projected to Get Richer in 2022 Despite Not Taking Tesla Earnings, Analysts Predict

(Photo : Maja Hitij/Getty Images) Elon Musk is set to be richer in 2022 even though he will not take any earnings from Tesla, according to analysts.

Elon Musk is set to be richer in 2022 even though he will not take any earnings from Tesla, according to analysts. Despite the rough start for the tech billionaire, he is still set to earn more gains if the prediction is right this time.

Elon Musk Predicted to Make Billions This Year

According to a report by Entrepreneur, a group of analysts predicted that the Tesla CEO will have a strong financial portfolio this time. Although Musk does not take cash from his electric vehicle company, he could still get rich because of his stock awards.

Despite the declining value of Tesla stock on Monday, Jan. 24, the analysts were hopeful that the tycoon will bounce from a tough loss of about $30 billion.

Going back to the stock options, Elon's pay package awarded him with split-adjusted shares amounting to 101 million. As of press time, he already hit seven of the 12 equal portions.

For the remainder of 2022, Musk is projected to reach his remaining five targets which are believed to have a cumulative value of $36.3 billion.

If the predictions are true, Musk will get a good fold of the four tranches this 2022. Another one is expected to come in early 2023.

The exclusion of Tesla from the huge firms with a market cap of trillion dollars might give a dent to the company's financial assets. However, despite its removal from the list, it still managed to achieve the market value benchmarks.

"With Tesla's growth trajectory, I'd be surprised if he doesn't get all five tranches this year based on hitting all the triggers," Wedbush Securities tech analyst Dan Ives said in a report by CNN.

At the time of writing, Elon Musk's net worth sits at $238.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Elon Musk Hits Twitter NFT Profile DP Anew

Last week, Tech Times reported that the SpaceX boss shared his opinion about the newly-launched NFT Profile Picture feature on Twitter.

According to the article, Musk initially called the changes "annoying." However, this was not yet finished based on his follow-up tweet.

On his official Twitter account, the tech boss wrote that the platform was only spending engineering resources on this innovation. He also added that this was happening at the same time when crypto scammers swarmed the thread and threw spambots.

While there are Elon worshippers, there are also Elon haters. Over Twitter, critics were quick to bash his comments about the use of engineering resources.

One user posted that Tesla is also relying on the same resources used in the production of digital tokens. Another one wrote that Musk's firm spends a huge amount of money for the promotion of Dogecoin.

Amid accusations that Tesla is spying on people through its secret cameras, the same thing came from the owner itself about security.

Regarding his privacy concerns, Elon urged people to stop tracking his location on social media.

