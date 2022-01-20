Elon Musk Encourages People to Stop Posting His Travel Plans on Social Media Over Security Concerns

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is asking for private space especially from people who are tracking his location across social media sites.

On Twitter, the tech billionaire said that he will not post any travel plans anymore and urged other individuals to refrain from stalking him.

Elon Musk Wants Some Privacy

Over the weekend, several rumors pointed out Musk's plans to visit the Tesla Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany. In fact, he did not officially confirm this report, but it actually came from a tweet by Twin Bitch co-founder Sawyer Merritt.

Merritt, a known Tesla watcher, has caught the attention of Musk. The business tycoon quickly commented on a now-deleted post by Merritt.

Going forward I won't be posting any reported travel plans for @elonmusk. I would encourage others to do so too. I'm sure Elon doesn't want that stuff reported & at the end of the day, we want to keep Elon and his family safe. This is why I deleted that post 2 days ago.



1/2 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 18, 2022

In response to this, Musk emphasized that this scenario was becoming a security issue. In a follow-up tweet, Merritt said that he was looking forward to Musk's next visit to Giga Berlin. Moreover, he added that he was thinking if there were real accounts that could be stalking the Tesla CEO's every move.

Yeah, unfortunately this is becoming a security issue — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2022

Musk Says He Will Visit Berlin Next Month

Merrit stated that he already saw multiple blogs focused on featuring electric vehicles. Some of them reported where Musk would go in his next visit. He also encouraged everyone to stop tracking the Tesla CEO everywhere.

Before this news erupted, Daily Wire reported that there is news about Musk wherein he denied visiting Gigafactory Berlin this week.

Musk explained that he could not comment on every rumor, adding that the most recent one was not true. He clarified that he will visit Berlin next month (mid-Feb) and not this week.

NYT Full Page Ad Hits Tesla's FSD

Earlier this week, Tech Times reported that Tesla's Full Self Driving feature in its beta phase had been criticized by a full-page advertisement from New York Times. The Sunday ad wrote that FSD was the "worst software" sold by a Fortune 500 giant.

To add, the advertisement also included that every eight minutes, another Tesla product would go haywire.

To answer this campaign, the Tesla boss immediately said that The Dawn Project founder's company was a "pile of trash." In the same report, Musk said that the FSD software has not yet encountered any accidents since its public launch.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user spotted a batch of new Tesla Model Y cars at Gigafactory Texas. At the time of writing, it's not yet confirmed if they are produced from the said plant.

