John Arrillaga Sr. is a known real estate developer who helped create one of the most popular places in the world, and it is the so-called "Silicon Valley" in California. Arrillaga Sr., 84, transformed massive farmland into the home of famous technology companies that evolved the world with many innovations and creations that kept on coming.

John Arrillaga Sr., Silicon Valley Real Estate Developer, Dies at 84

One of the most important names in technology is not even a man of tech himself, and that is John Arrillaga Sr., who recently passed away over green pastures at the age of 84. A former Stanford University alumnus, Arrillaga Sr., is one of the key real estate developers that pushed for Silicon Valley to be the home of technology.

According to the New York Times report, his family announced and confirmed Arrillaga's death earlier today but declined to comment on the cause and its details. The developer died in his home last Monday, January 24, in Portola Valley, California.

Read Also: Apple Work-From-Home Set-Up to Continue Until October Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases

Silicon Valley is One of the Most Important Homes of Tech

Silicon Valley's most important feature is its geographical location of being south of the San Fransisco Bay Area, which helped drive people towards the area of the famous place. Since the 1960s, the simple farmland has transformed into one of the western destinations for technology, innovation, and development.

It would not be possible if not for the work of John Arrillaga Sr., that envisioned the place to be technology's home in his career.

Silicon Valley and its Residents

There are six significant firms that complete Silicon Valley now, including Apple in Cupertino, Google in Mountain View, and Meta, formerly Facebook, in Menlo Park. The other three are Chevron, Visa, and Wells Fargo, which are not related to technology but are Big Tech companies of the country. Other smaller firms rent out spaces and locations in the area.

Silicon Valley is home to many technology companies, and since its development in the 1960s, it has become a tech hub from the ground up. Nobody thought that this piece of land would be one of the most remarkable places for technology, hailing from its origins as a farm that firms did not yet develop when it was first up for consideration.

Nevertheless, John Arrillaga Sr.'s work focused on giving the companies a home, and this development of the Valley helped transform lives through the innovations done there. Arrillaga may not be a man of technology, but he gave the world one of the best gifts it could receive, and that is helping tech companies start and believe in their dreams, right at Silicon Valley.

Related Article: Gupshup Introduces New Chief Product Officer, Gaurav Kachhawa, and its New AI Lab in Silicon Valley

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.