Martin "Rekkles" Larssen, the current main ADC (Attack Damage Carry) professional player of Karmine Corp's, shared why gamers should mute their chats when playing "League of Legends."

Right now, Riot Games allows players to communicate with one another, as well as with their enemies. They can send their messages through chats, or they can talk with other people using the voice feature.

Although this enhancement helps gamers to have better team plays, they also make the Summoner's Rift a toxic gaming platform.

Rekkles Says 'League of Legends' Chat Should Be Muted

According to SportsKeeda's latest report, Rekkles claim that "League of Legends" players should always mute their chat or voice features, especially when they are on solo queues.

He said that this is also what he's doing when playing alone. The ADC player added that high-elo gamers should also do the same since overcommunication can lead to some frustrating issues.

"Is there any reason not to mute all? Actually? I don't feel like I'm missing out on anything. Actually, if you think about it, if you really want to get better as a player, then you might as well look at the map yourself," said Rekkles.

Larssen also explained that if you are pissed or annoyed by one of your teammates, there's a chance that you will give essential in-game information to your enemies. This also goes with your friends.

How To Mute Teammates or Enemies

Swipe Tips provided the commands you can enter on your Summoner's Rift chat. You can rely on these codes to block your teammates or enemies:

If you want to block the messages and pings of your teammates and enemies, you need to use the command "/full mute all."

If you want to block the messages of a specific player, you need to use the command "/mute *summoner name*." To use this command, you need to enter the exact IGN of the gamer you want to block.

If you want to block the messages of your teammates and enemies, you need to use the command "/mute all."

If you want to block the messages of a specific player in your upcoming matches, you need to use the command "/ignore *summoner name*." To use this command, you need to enter the exact IGN of the gamer you want to block.

In other news, "League of Legends" Dev Riot Games recently offered big resignation bonuses. On the other hand, "League of Legends" Zeri's gameplay was recently leaked.

