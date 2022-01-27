Using Face ID has become a problem for those wearing face masks since it blocks their full face. Luckily, iOS 15.4 has a feature that helps users unlock their iPhone despite wearing a mask.

Apple iOS 15.4 Developer Beta

According to the story by Apple Insider, the new feature is seen as "less secure," Apple is introducing a Face ID feature nonetheless that lets users unlock their iPhones even if they are wearing a mask. The new feature will be released for the iOS 15.4 developer beta.

Users can choose between two different versions of the Face ID for the iOS 15.4 beta. The first choice that users can pick is the option to allow Face ID to work "while the user is wearing a mask."

The second choice, on the other hand, is just the "standard Face ID."

Face ID Works Despite Users Wearing Masks but is 'Less Secure'

Apple, however, notes that, with the new featuer, the Face ID is only authenticating the area surrounding the user's eyes. It should be noted that the eyes, nose, and mouth all have to be visible in order for the regular Face ID to work.

Users will see a new prompt that says "Face ID is most accurate when it's set up for full-face recognition only. To use Face ID while wearing a mask, iPhone can recognize the unique features around the eye area to authenticate."

Normal Face ID has a One in a Million False Positive Rate

The security when it comes to face unlocking is definitely much less when users choose to decrease the number of features that need to be scanned. No description, however, was given by Apple regarding just "how much less secure" the new method is.

An example of this is that there is a rate of around one in a million for false positives on a normal Face ID. Touch ID, however, could be more problematic since it has a "false positive rate of about one in 50,000."

Using Face ID While Wearing Glasses

Users who are wearing glasses have also been taken into consideration when it comes to the new Face ID feature.

Those who are wearing glasses will also be asked to add a pair of glasses to the system. This is so that the Face ID will have better recognition when it comes to setting up the Face ID with a mask on.

No warning regarding the feature was given concerning the wearing of glasses to try and enable Face ID. A system that bypasses Face ID when users are wearing face masks was already previously introduced by Apple for its Apple Watch owners.

Feature Available for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

The feature and its system is still subject to change by the time it is finally released to the public as it is currently still in beta. Apple is expected to later on provide an "in-depth security documentation surrounding the Face ID mask unlock."

According to a report by MacRumors, an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 model is said to use the "Face ID with a mask feature" and that it will not be available for iPhone 11 users at this time.

