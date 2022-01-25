Apple has just released another firmware update for its Beats Studio Buds. This firmware update from the tech giant is said to bring a couple of performance improvements as well as bug fixes.

Apple Released the New 10M359 Firmware Update for the Beats Studio Buds

According to the story by MacRumors, Apple has just recently released a brand new 10M359 firmware update for the Beats Studio Buds, which was actually released in June of last year. Before the new update, the Beats Studio Buds was still using the 9M6599 software installed.

It is important to note that the internal numbering of Apple and the firmware version that is seen in the Settings app can be a little bit different. It will also most likely show up as 1B56 after it updates.

How the Beats Firmware Update is Installed Through iOS Devices

As of press time, there is still no standard way for users to upgrade the Beats software since the firmware is generally installed over-the-air. What this means is that the installation happens whenever the earbuds are connected to a particular iOS device.

When owners put the Beats Studio Buds inside the case, they can connect the buds directly to a power source, and pair them along with an iPhone or an iPad. Once this is done, owners should be able to start the update after a short period of time.

Beats Studio Buds Competes Directly with Apple AirPods Pro

Beats Studio Buds were reportedly the first Beats-branded earbuds to ever come as competition to the AirPods, especially with wire-free design as well as the lack of a earhook. Aside from their functions, the Beats Studio Buds are also very similar in design when compared to the AirPoids Pro.

Another similarity between the Beats Studio Buds and the AirPods Pro is that they both have Active Noise Cancellation. It should be likewise noted that earbuds still make use of a stemless design that can also be seen later on in subsequent Apple products.

Manually Updating the Beats Studio Buds is Qutie Difficult

According to MacRumors, they will provide an update once they find any notable changes once the firmware updates are installed. The software, as the website has noted, likely includes performance improvements as well as some bug fixes.

According to the story by 9to5Mac, Apple usually does not make it easy for certain people to be able to manually update their AirPods or Beats to a brand new firmware version. This has probably been experienced by many users of the products.

The company, instead, notes that the new firmware versions will install whenever the Beats are connected through Bluetooth to the users' iPhone.

Read Also: Microsoft Original Surface Duo Update | Android 11 for the Dual-Screen Smartphone

How to Check the Beats Firmware Update:

Go to the Settings app

Go to the "Bluetooth" menu

Look for Beats within the list of devices

Click on the "i" located next to them

Find the "Firmware Version" number

For those who are using the Beats Studio Buds with an Android device, owners will be able to check their firmware version through the Beats app itself.

Related Article: Apple AirPods Used to Call 911 to Save Woman's Life After Hitting a Metal Pole

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.