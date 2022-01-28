At CES 2022, Sony capped off its media day presentation event with the sleek and stellar Vision-S 02 electric SUV. Although a concept, the style of the ride coupled with Sony's repertoire in the market, provided by the previous sedan model iteration (the Vision-S 01), both offered a preview into the company's next forway around EV distribution.

Now, Sony is faced with decisions as it looks for automotive supply partners to help broaden this new Mobility arm. EV distribution, as well as production, is a difficult process that requires ample commitment to the incentive. For Sony, it's all about getting the keys in hand swiftly, that is, building the right team around its EV concept idea.

Head of Sony Mobility Izumi Kawanishi told Automotive News, "We see the risk of ignoring EVs as greater than the challenge they pose. We understand that speed is important in terms of making a decision."

Related Article: Is A PlayStation 4 Worth It In 2022? Here's Why You Should (And Shouldn't) Get One

At least the company has some heavy hitters in its corner, specifically Honda, whose CEO relayed how Sony's automotive endeavors are set to "revitalize the industry."

In order to tackle this feat, Sony would most likely have to purchase equipment specified to EV production and have a dedicated plant, all of which costs money and time. The strategy could cost upwards of billions in investments, but Sony is committed to this new industry and willing to expand upon electric car enhancements.

The prototype displayed in Las Vegas alone was rendered in partnership with several key automotive suppliers, including Almotive, Magna Steyr, Valeo, and Robert Bosch. The Vision-S 02 SUV featured a cabin that could fit up to seven passengers, all-wheel-drive capabilities afforded to it via the dual 268-horsepower electric motors, and an all-screen display dashboard that puts Tesla's interior monitor to shame.

Sony will maintain its EV development endeavors through international partners who are most equipped with electric car technologies. As of yet, there is no real timeline available, and any potential launch dates are mere speculation at best.

Given so many automotive distributors leaping headlong into the domain, it's the perfect time to see ever-competitive efforts expand the EV market. These include names such as GM, which showed off its own stylish EV truck at CES 2022, Alibaba Group, LG Electronics, Apple, and more.

Read Also: 'Uncharted 5' Could Still Be Made, According To Naughty Dog

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.