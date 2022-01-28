Activision Blizzard's survival game, which they still refer to as "unannounced," has reportedly got former and current employees excited.

According to PCGamer, the aforementioned folks are reportedly sharing their excitement on numerous social media outlets. But when asked about the praise relating to the upcoming game, a company spokesperson clarified that they didn't encourage the people to write positive posts about it.

The Activision Blizzard spokesperson stated that the team creating the new game is quite talented and genuinely enthusiastic about their work. It is also worth noting that even the embattled studio/publisher's critics are actually excited about the new IP.

Among these critics is Valentine Powell, who actually helped organize the numerous protests against accusations of sexism and harassment within the company. Powell works as a senior UI engineer on "World Of Warcraft." Here is his tweet about the new project:

Super excited about today's reveal. This game looks amazing, and I'm happy that the devs on the project can now be open about working on it. — Valentine Powell 💙🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@valentine_irl) January 25, 2022

While the game hasn't been officially announced yet, it was already revealed in a job posting which called for new artists, engineers, and designers, writes HypeBeast. The game's current lead, Craig Amai, recently took to Twitter to share his excitement about the game, which he says is a vision he "couldn't be prouder to be part of":

Once upon a time this dream project was humble pitch deck on my desktop. Now it’s a team full of caring and passionate people sharing a vision I couldn’t be prouder to be part of.https://t.co/dCumH9yoEm — Craig Amai 💙 (@craig_amai) January 25, 2022

This news comes after Activision Blizzard's recent buyout by Microsoft, who announced their $68.7 billion takeover of the company last year. Some employees were also feeling optimistic about the landmark acquisition, which served as the few bright spots in an otherwise tumultuous past few months for the iconic developer/publisher.

What Is This New Activision Blizzard Survival Game About?

Quite simply, there's not a lot of information about it. The aforementioned job posting, according to IGN, only mentioned that it is set in a brand new universe. This means that Activision Blizzard's new game is its first new IP since 2014, when they first announced "Overwatch" at that year's BlizzCon.

In a blog post talking about the job posting, the company only said that the game is "a place full of heroes we have yet to meet, stories yet to be told, and adventures yet to be lived."

The blog post also detailed which talent they need to help create the game. They were explicitly looking for environment and character artists, level designers, and software engineers, which likely means that the project is still in the preliminary design phase. It could mean that a playable build or gameplay trailer is still years away.

Things Looking Up?

It can be safe to say that Activision Blizzard was in dire straits after the whole sexual and workplace harassment controversy. It got bad enough that even some of the gaming industry's biggest names, like Xbox's Phil Spencer, called the allegations "deeply disturbing."

But it seems like things are starting to look up for the embattled studio/developer, whose management is now hoping they can turn things around for the better. There are a lot of new things to look forward to from the company within the foreseeable future.

