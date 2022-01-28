Elon Musk got a suggestion from an influencer and online personality known as Dinesh D'Souza for the CEO to effect a political and cultural change in the world. There are three suggestions for the CEO. It includes buying a social media platform, a TV station, and a school to control the said aspects in society effectively.

Elon Musk: Buy Social Media, Create a TV Station, and Establish a School?

A tweet from Dinesh D'Souza is undoubtedly something that the tech CEO needs to think long and hard on, as it suggests three pillars for Musk to establish while still living. D'Souza said that for Musk to exact political and cultural change, he needs three pillars to push his ideas and promote his beliefs.

The three pillars suggest that Elon Musk should buy a social media platform, create a TV station or media outlet, and establish a school or learning institution for the venture. With these institutions, Musk could effectively spread his beliefs and ideals better, and it will indeed help the CEO in effecting the change he wants on society.

However, there are no confirmations from Musk regarding establishing these ideas.

Musk only said that these are "interesting" and maybe something to think about for now.

Read Also: Elon Musk Compares Toilet Paper Shortage to Global Chip Shortage After Witnessing at Walmart

Interesting ideas — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2022

Political and Cultural Change is Not Enough on Twitter Alone

Musk is known for his political and cultural influences on social media, but that is not what the CEO talks about purely online. On Twitter, it is the CEO and billionaire's space to express his emotion and opinions, too, something which the short word platform is known for and capable of bringing.

However, Musk's Twitter platform may only be for personal use and never meant to bring social change, which people misunderstood.

Elon Musk's Contribution: Tesla, SpaceX, and MORE

Musk already gave the world a lot by only being a businessman who influences the world, bringing its products to the global market, and expanding. Tesla is already massive in several countries, including China and Europe, with Gigafactory Shanghai and Gigafactory Berlin bringing its services to supply the regions.

On the other hand, SpaceX is bringing cosmic advancement to the world, focusing on bringing humans to space and making life multi-planetary with ventures, including the Starship. The Mars mission will soon come to get the possibility of having life on another planet.

SpaceX's Starlink aims to bring a massive internet connection beaming from orbit but faces scrutiny over space junk.

Nevertheless, Musk already has a lot to give to the world even without the three institutions which could exact political and cultural change. The world does not need "control" over its citizens and be the ultimate ruler just to spread ideas and beliefs.

However, this would still be the choice of the CEO, especially if he decides what he wants to bring more for the global citizens.

Related Article: Elon Musk vs. IC Ricardo Lara: CEO Battles Official for Telematics, Data, Insurance Prices; Wants Him Out

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.