Elon Musk is going against a new government official, with Insurance Commissioner (IC) Ricardo Lara from California's Department of Insurance. The CEO battles the official because of telematics, data, and insurance prices against Tesla's electric vehicles. Now, both personalities exchange opinions on social media, with Musk wanting IC Lara to be voted out.

Elon Musk vs. IC Lara: EV Insurance Prices, Telematics Debate

The Insurance Commissioner called out the tech CEO earlier today, saying that he is pushing for new rules for telematics, but the Insurance Department would not bend. The department claims that it protects the data and information of the public and that it only collects the miles driven by the vehicle to protect the driver's privacy.

The department focuses on protecting driver data and the public's privacy, as IC Lara claims, and according to its official releases, it aims to lower the prices of insurance for the auto industry. The claim is where some beg to differ, especially for the insurance prices.

Moreover, some people do not want the government to know their driving data.

Yesterday @elonmusk reportedly told investors he's "pushing very hard" to change the rules on telematics for California drivers. Push all you want, but we won't bend on protecting consumer data, privacy and fair rates. (1/2) — Ricardo Lara (@ICRicardoLara) January 27, 2022

Elon Musk Wants IC Lara Voted Out of Office

The CEO's response is direct and a call out to the commissioner, saying that IC Lara should be voted out of the office because of his policies and the programs he brought to the table.

Not only that, Musk claims that the programs of the department push for higher insurance paid by Californians for their vehicles, including that of Tesla EVs. People also reply to Musk's tweet, saying that they want their privacy protected and it should be their choice to share it with the government.

Your policies are directly responsible for the outrageously high insurance premiums paid by Californians — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

Elon Musk vs. Officials, Personalities

The multi-tech CEO, founder, and philosophist from South Africa had multiple run-ins with different government officials and personalities, clashing with them in their beliefs. One of the most prominent and frequent people that Musk has altercations with is Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, with which he often disagrees on social media.

Musk is also known to call out different Senators whenever their beliefs go against his philosophies, particularly with the environment and taxes. One altercation about billionaire taxation also got into a massive online exchange between the CEO and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, where both parties gave huge words against the other.

Despite many altercations with prominent names online, Elon Musk is still an executive known for his many contributions to the world of technology and science now.

However, his altercation with IC Lara is a massive one now, significantly as it will affect the electric vehicle industry that Tesla is a part of, focusing on alleged higher prices, says the CEO.

