'Genshin Impact' Chinese Costume Censorship Now Permanent! Compliance To China Now Criticized

"Genshin Impact" updated the Chinese costumes of four female characters in the game. Now, MiHoYo's fans discovered that these changes are actually permanent censorships.

I like all except my Mona's alternate. I prefer her original. Still good though, just not my type. #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/IYF2bOIDqp — Johnny Defh (@JohnnyDefh) January 28, 2022

Many of them are not pleased with this move. But, MiHoYo explained that it had to follow the rules and regulations of the Chinese government regulators when it comes to game representations.

"The Alternate Outfits for the characters 'Dandelion Knight' Jean, 'Gliding Champion' Amber, 'Thorny Benevolence' Rosaria, and 'Astral Reflection' Mona have been completed," announced the giant game publisher via its official Twitter post.

The company's latest tweet was able to generate more than 34,000 likes, 2,600 retweets, and 1,000 quote tweets. On the other hand, players flock in the comment section, sharing their opinions.

'Genshin Impact' Chinese Costume Censorship

According to Forbes' latest report, the outfits of Rosaria, Amber, Mona, and Jean were redesigned. MiHoYo decided to do this to meet the arbitrary decency standard when it comes to clothing in China.

Alternate Costumes are now out for Jean, Mona, Amber, and Amber

- Past and Future cutscene interactions for these characters will feature the new alternate costumes starting v2.6#原神 #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/uBGQYC4CXe — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) January 27, 2022

Based on the images leaked on Twitter and various social media platforms, the new costumes of the four female heroes are now more conservative compared to their previous cosmetics.

Because of the sudden changes, some gamers claim that the updates will have negative effects on "Genshin Impact" since players outside the Chinese region also have to deal with the new costumes.

MiHoYo' Fans are Not Pleased

At first, most of the players are okay with the decision of MiHoYo since the new costume updates are only implemented within the Chinese servers. However, now that they know the changes are permanent, they are displeased with the new looks.

In HoYoLAB's Details Page, many fans shared their disappointment about the character changes made by the giant game developer.

One of them said that the redesigned outfits were supposed to be optional in the global server, asking why they are now permanent for the four female characters.

Meanwhile, another one said that MiHoYo should move out from China because of the censorship. If you want to know more about their complaints, you can visit this link.

In other news, "Genshin Impact" made it to the topmost tweeted video games on Twitter. Meanwhile, MiHoYo released the "Genshin Impact" real event in the Alps.

For more news updates about "Genshin Impact" and other popular adventure titles, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

