Spinnin' Records is turning up the volume on its global expansion, implementing localized streaming and marketing efforts in the United States, United Kingdom, and China. By ramping up its presence in these key markets, the global dance label will be even better placed to help the evolution of the genre.

READ ALSO: The Business Of Music-Streaming Services: How Deals With Record Labels And Publishers Are Made



Ranya Khoury has been appointed as Spinnin' Records' new US Streaming Manager, having worked previously at Universal Music and HITS Daily Double. Her role will focus on developing innovative and new ways to market and partner with global streaming partners.

In the UK, Spinnin' Records has onboarded Jack Guppy as a Data Analyst and Tom Smart as a Marketing Specialist/Project Manager. With over 20 years of homegrown industry experience between them, working for eminent labels such as Tiësto's Musical Freedom, Jack and Tom bring a revitalized understanding of the British dance music landscape. They will not only guide day-to-day operations in the UK, but will ultimately help tailor Spinnin' Records' ongoing strategy to the demands of the British market.

Spinnin' Records will also increase its presence in China, thanks to the hiring of Sivan Liu as International Marketing Specialist/Project Manager and Crystal Du as the country's International Marketing Manager. With shared backgrounds in artist development, distribution, and marketing strategies specific to China, Sivan and Crystal will provide insight into the region's distinctive market, in addition to being Spinnin' Records' liaisons with local affiliates.

These new hires will increase Spinnin' Records' understanding of each territory but will also allow the iconic label to overcome the many barriers of entry that are commonly faced when approaching both established and burgeoning markets.

Commenting on the expansion, Roger De Graaf, Spinnin' Records CEO says,

"Spinnin' Records was born from humble beginnings in The Netherlands over 20 years ago, but we've always been confident that we can support amazing artists from anywhere in the world. These new hires demonstrate how our commitments and beliefs remain as important as ever, as music has no geographical boundaries. Having local expertise on the ground across these key regions will allow us to expand the cumulative reach of our marketing efforts and continue spreading the core values of Spinnin' Records worldwide."

The new additions to the Spinnin' Records team will be based in their territories of expertise, but all will report to Spinnin' Records' Hilversum-based Global Head of Marketing, Susanne Hazendonk. Discussing the new hires, she says,

"As the digital era has greatly reduced the impact of geographical borders in the music industry, it's become increasingly important for leaders in the space to adapt their strategies to reflect local markets' music consumption. I'm confident that onboarding accomplished marketing and streaming specialists from within these markets will not only provide our roster with a greater platform to be heard by fans around the world, but will assist in fostering the next step in Spinnin' Records ever-evolving global strategy."

Through coordination with the existing Spinnin' Records and Warner Music International marketing, streaming, and promotional teams and strategies, this increased presence across the US, UK, and China will further expand Spinnin' Records' global footprint.

RELATED ARTICLE: Spinnin' Records Launches New Free Premium Download Subscription Service

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.