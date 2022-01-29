GameStop is Rumored to Drop Leftover PS5s on the First Week of February

Getting a PS5 console these days is only becoming increasingly difficult as the global chip shortage continues. The previous reports suggested that Sony limits its production for this next-gen gaming machine.

However, fans who missed the previous restock events could still catch up in buying one.

This time, GameStop might be dropping some loads ahead of February through its in-store event. It is expected to host another selling round that will involve leftover consoles from the previous event.

GameStop In-Store Stock Featuring Leftover Consoles

According to a report by Gaming Intel on Saturday, Jan. 29, GameStop is the latest retailer that could be dropping PlayStation 5 stocks soon. It should be noted that the shop might open in-store and online events for the customers.

Since many people go to different shops just to obtain a console, it's no wonder why some still resort to scalper deals. However, the recent news might give hope to those individuals who fail to secure the previous deal.

At the time of the semiconductor crisis, many companies were limiting their production just to keep up with the demand. Eventually, things get pretty nasty on the other end since many people tend to resell PS5 double or triple its price just for the sake of profit.

Despite all of these, GameStop PS5 restock might be the one that you're waiting for. As part of its strategy, this store is possibly on the verge of releasing unsold stocks to the customers next week.

Related Article: PS5 Restock January 24-30 2022: Amazon, Walmart, PlayStation Direct, and More

Possible Time For Upcoming GameStop PS5 Drop

Per Jake Randall, a popular restock tracker, the store could be preparing to unveil stocks in the first week of February. Particularly, he pointed out that the retailer will be dropping leftover PS5s from the previous event held last Jan. 27.

According to the story, if GameStop pushes through the deadline, we expect the console drop to commence at around 11 AM EST.

Moreover, there's a huge chance that this upcoming PS5 restock would be exclusive for Pro members only. For those looking forward to this event, we could expect that this is just a minor restock.

Potential Stores to Restock PlayStation 5

If the GameStop drop does not take place, Target might fulfill that wish for you. According to some insiders, this retailer could possibly release consoles next week.

In addition, Amazon is also rumored to unveil its remaining stocks before January ends. This means that we could see this event happen on Sunday, Jan. 30, or Monday, Jan. 31.

If you still have time to browse the internet, don't forget to check Sony and register for a direct invite in your email.

January PS5 Restock Tracker

PlayStation Lifestyle wrote a recap for the previous restocks that took place in January.

GameStop (Jan. 27)

Antonline (Jan. 27)

Target (Jan. 21)

Best Buy (Jan. 20

)BJs (Jan. 19)

Walmart (Jan. 13)

Amazon (Not yet announced)

Read Also: PS5 UK Restock Now Live at Very | Disc and Digital Both Available

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.