Amazon PS5 Restock is Allegedly Dropping This Week | How to Get An Early Access Plus Shopping Tricks

In the next few days, Amazon is expected to drop its first PS5 restock for this year. While there's no official confirmation that the e-commerce giant will release consoles this week, several reliable sources claimed that this is near to possibility.

Amazon PS5 Restock Coming Soon

Trusted PS5 restock trackers wrote that Amazon is on the verge of releasing fresh orders soon for the next-gen console. At one time, we could assume that a huge event would be staged before the weekend.

According to @PS5StockUpdates on Twitter, the tech titan is said to be preparing for this week's "main event." By the main event, we expect that this is a major restock rally for PlayStation 5 on Amazon.

As we know, Amazon used to host huge restocks for the fans, especially for those who missed the previous drops. Compared to other retailers, we noticed that the store rarely held restocks, but that's reasonable if you are holding the supplies in one place.

At the time of writing, the PS5 restock insider did not write any information about the particular date and time of the event. So far, Amazon, in general, has not fixed restock patterns, and it practices random drops for Sony's gaming gadget.

What to look out for this week…



- The MAIN event of this week should be Amazon! We don’t know the exact day or time of the drop, but it’s coming soon!



- Another GameStop in-store drop on Thursday at local store opening time (via @mattswider on https://t.co/0CpkfJ5Ojs)



⬇️⬇️⬇️ — PS5StockUpdates (@PS5StockUpdates) January 25, 2022

For fans who are itching to score a console, this announcement might be tricky, yet it's possible to take place. This 2022, don't forget to sign up for the Amazon Prime membership so you won't miss any news about PlayStation 5 restocks.

Related Article: PS5 Restock January 24-30 2022: Amazon, Walmart, PlayStation Direct, and More

Amazon Early Access: How to Get For PS5 Restock

In an article written by Tom's Guide, getting ahead of the most anticipated Amazon PS5 restock is at the tip of your fingers through Prime.

Simply, all you have to do is to directly sign up in the program for $12.99 per month. You can also pay $119 if you want to do it yearly.

The advantage of being an Amazon Prime member is that you can access many benefits, including Prime Video Streaming and free shipping for the products. This puts you to the front, especially during the PS5 restock queue.

If you want to try it, you can use its free trial for 30 days.

Amazon Buying Tricks to Follow

While signing up for Prime can put you at an advantage, it only guarantees you a bigger chance of securing your PS5 order. There's no exact formula to get one during the event.

In buying PlayStation 5 on Amazon, stick to this simple, ninja-way of sticking to the basics. First, make sure to set up an Amazon account. Don't forget to include important details such as address and bank information.

We recommend you place your order in the cart ahead of the restock schedule during checking out. This would let you bypass the listing page so you can prevent unnecessary crashes because of the site traffic.

Even when the supplies are sold out, this trick will work in your favor. However, we do not suggest you add PS5 during the said restock date. You might encounter website problems as a result.

Elsewhere, Tech Times reported that some stores in Japan have a unique way of preventing PS5 scalpers from hoarding consoles. This is a good approach for retailers to give fair treatment to all customers.

Read Also: PS5 UK Restock Now Live at Very | Disc and Digital Both Available

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.