Apple's latest iPhone is gaining the ability to use Face ID even when the user is wearing a face mask.

While the new feature is only at the beta testing stage, Apple may roll it out to all iPhone users in the future.

The good side of this new Face ID technology is that it makes it easier to use iPhones during the pandemic. However, the new technology is raising privacy concerns among iPhone owners.

Apple's Face ID Technology Update

The tech giant has a strong focus on the privacy and security of the personal information stored on its devices, especially on iPhones.

Authentication technology is an important feature that keeps the user's information safe from scammers, hackers, advertisers, and even government agencies that might use it illegally.

Modern smartphones must be secure, and the best way to do this is by using biometric authentication with Touch ID's fingerprint sensor or Face ID's facial recognition technology, according to Screen Rant.

Apple's Face ID is an important part of iPhones, which is why the tech giant is continually working on improving the system.

The latest update to iPhone's iOS 15.4 developer beta brings a new option for Face ID, the ability for the iPhone to unlock even when the user is wearing a protective mask, according to MacRumors.

The update serves as an advantage for iPhone owners, but it has caused privacy concerns. The controversy started after an update to the iPhone's facial recognition technology.

Apple's new system wants to identify a user while only the upper part of their face is exposed. This is expected to be done by checking the skin around the eyes. Even users that are wearing glasses can be recognized.

The technology is impressive, but users are worried about what may happen if it falls into the wrong hands.

Can Apple's New ID Be Trusted?

Apple's main concern is assisting iPhone customers with unlocking their devices using Face ID easily, quickly, and without compromising their security.

The new technology removes a significant issue that arose when people were required to wear face masks. Making an iPhone easier to use makes it more valuable, and it may even boost future sales.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 owners will be able to use this new Face ID feature. Apple may also include the new Face ID technology in its future iPhone models, according to The Verge.

The privacy concerns surrounding Apple's new Face ID technology are understandable, but the tech giant is not the first company to introduce surveillance.

The technology that identifies the facial features of people started in the 1960s, which was also the beginning of computers.

Some of the most advanced versions of face recognition may already exist. Government agencies around the world are already using face recognition technology as part of their national defense programs.

Apple's new technology is great for iPhones, but it is unlikely to represent a major breakthrough compared to existing systems that take advantage of powerful computers to identify people.

