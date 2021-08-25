An upgraded Apple Face ID could arrive as some rumors claimed that the giant tech developer is already testing this new version. This major information came from Jon Prosser, one of the most reliable Apple leakers in the industry.

He claimed that he was able to view videos and images of around 75 prototype rigs. Aside from this, Prosser also confidently added that he also created a composite render to efficiently show how the new Apple Face ID works and what it actually looks like.

"EXCLUSIVE: Apple Testing New iPhone 13 Face ID Hardware That Works With Masks + Foggy Glasses," said the popular tech leaker via his official Twitter post.

As of the moment, his latest tweet was able to generate more than 1,200 likes, 25 quote tweets, and 100 retweets.

That means we don’t need Touch ID? Apple can’t be testing the iPhone 13 this late, right? The iPhones are in mass production. — Joe (@RealJoseph123) August 25, 2021

Some Apple consumers asked if they would no longer need Apple Touch ID once the new Face ID version is released. Since this is still considered a leak, Apple hasn't released any confirmation yet regarding the new identification feature.

New Apple Face ID Could Arrive?

According to Apple Insider's latest report, the upgrade Face ID model could work when wearing a face mask. Aside from this, Prosser added that this innovation could also work even when your glasses are foggy.

Also Read: Apple Watch Saves Man's Life for a Second Time After He Fainted and Hit Head on Floor at Age 70

If the leaker's claims are true, Apple's new identification feature would be a great help since many countries across the globe are still suffering from the ongoing global pandemic. Because of this, most individuals are forced to wear face masks when they are in public.

On the other hand, Jon also explained that since Apple employees must wear face coverings, the tech giant manufacturer is using this opportunity to test its new Face ID feature.

He added that the tech giant creator is also conducting some experiments, where participants are asked to wear their glasses and take them off. If you want to see the developed renders of the popular leaker, you can visit his published Front Page Tech blog.

In other news, Apple's iPad 9 has been announced, which is now expected to arrive this coming September. On the other hand, a redesigned Mac Mini is also rumored to be in development.

Will iPhone 13 Have the Upgraded Face ID Version?

As of the moment, Apple hasn't confirmed if iPhone 13 would have the alleged Face ID upgrade. Even Jon Prosser has no idea if the upcoming smartphone would be integrated with it.

On the other hand, some of the leaker's Twitter post commentators said that it is too late for Apple to test its new Face ID version since iPhone 13 is already set to arrive this coming October.

For more news updates about the upgraded Face ID version and other new Apple products, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Apple Patent Leaks Tech That May Let Users Blow on Future iPhones and Apple Watches to Control Them

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.