Like every other Apple product that comes out, rumors start coming out leading to their launch. With that, rumors regarding the Apple Pro 2 have started to come out pointing to the company's "futuristic" features.

According to the story by TechRadar, the AirPods Pro 2 is "expected to launch later this year." As per Ming-Chi Kuo, the respected analyst, the features could make the new earbuds a little "too futuristic."

Codeword Noise-Canceling Feature

As per Apple Insider, "interrupt for noise-cancelling audio devices" is the name for a patent Apple filed which described a feature "designed to stop you from missing out on important conversations." This is while the noise cancellation feature is activated.

The patent explains that users can be interrupted by certain contacts or people speaking a certain keyword. An example of how these feature works is when a user's partner shouts their name and calls them for dinner. The earbuds automatically turn off noise cancellation and enter into Transparency mode or even "turn off your music to allow you to hear them."

Blood Oxygen Level Monitoring Feature

Blood oxygen levels monitoring is another feature that was rumored to come to the AirPods Pro 2. As per LeaksApplePro, the new earbuds could come with ambient light sensors, which was also backed up by DigiTimes previous reports.

The rumor is that the ambient light sensors will be able to "take biometric measurements" and, like the Apple Watch 6, could help monitor blood oxygen levels. This feature could help the earbuds collect fitness data and even "measure it over time."

'In Air' Gesture Control Feature

Gesture control is another feature rumored to come to Apple, as seen on patents the company was awarded. A 2020 patent described a way to control true wireless earbuds with "in-air gestures," which could include hovering one's hand over the Apple Pro 2 to pause music or turn off noise cancellation.

Preferred Features to Come to the AirPods Pro 2

As per TechRadar, the rumored features that would "most likely to come with the AirPods Pro 2 are less headline-grabbing" compared to noise-canceling codewords or blood oxygen monitoring.

The publication notes that they are hoping to see improvements when it comes to audio performance like adjustable EQ for users to have more control of what sounds they hear, like adjusting the bass.

As of the moment, the features mentioned above remain just a rumor and can only be confirmed once Apple officially releases an announcement regarding what the Apple Pro 2 is like. If the rumors were true, however, this would make the earbuds one of the most futuristic earbuds in the industry due to its audio quality and its additional control, functionality, and health features.

