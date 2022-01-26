It has been confirmed that Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to happen on Feb. 9. Could this be where the official announcement for the Galaxy S22 lineup finally takes place?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Expected to Arrive in February

According to the story by XDA Developers, a lot of expectations and have have been circulating online egarding the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup. Previous rumors have said that the lineup could arrive sometime in February. Despite all the rumors, what remained unknown to many tech enthusiasts was the exact date of the launch event.

Per the article, Feb. 9 was actually supposedly the setup for the launch, per a leak posted online. Fortunately, Samsung has come out with an official confirmation came from Samsung as to when its next Galaxy Unpacked event will really take place.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Date and Time

Samsung reportedly confirmed to XDA Developers that the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event will be taking place on a Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. EST. That is around 7 a.m. Pacific Time.

The image seen on the event's invitation is actually identical to what was already previously leaked online.

Previous invites usually included a hint or teaser regarding the company's plans or what the event will center on. This time, however, the invite is just a render of what appears to be glass-like box that shows a really large "S" on the front. There is also a short caption that reads "The Epic Standard."

Announcements for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra

As of press time, the publication has noted that they are primarily expecting announcements for the Samsung Galaxy S22, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

In addition, all of the color options for the three S22 phones have already been leaked online in case there are interested buyers who are already curious about how the devices actually look like.

The publication likewise noted that it is also reportedly expected that buyers will also be seeing the Galaxy Tab S8 series during the event. The Galaxy Tab S8 series is said to have three different models and high-end Snapchat chipsets.

Samsung Drops Teaser of Noteworthy S Series

Samsung noted in a teaser that dropped last week that during Unpacked event next month, buyers will see the most noteworthy S series devices that the company has ever created.

From that, it can be understood that the next generation of the Galaxy S is finally here and it is meant to have the greatest features and experiences of the Samsung Galaxy in just one device.

The company says that they are aware that a lot of people were surprised when they opted not to release a new Galaxy Note in 2021.

To this, Samsung guarantees that buyers will love the "unparalleled creativity" as well as the efficiency of the upcoming Galaxy Note series. This is said to allow users to switch from their gaming to work or school-related productivity with such ease.

The company has also uploaded an official teaser video that shows two different silhouettes of different smartphones all coming together to form just one device. This is thought to be a nod to Samsung combining both the Galaxy S as well as the Galaxy Note series for the S22 Ultra.

