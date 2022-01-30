T-Mobile released a new COVID-19 policy that will remove unvaccinated employees. The telecom giant's human resource chief confirmed this detail by releasing an email message to all corporate workers on Friday, Jan. 27.

Many tech companies and organizations are still having a hard time during the ongoing pandemic. They are conducting safety measures to prevent further infections as the daily COVID-19 cases rise.

But, there are times when these firms are forced to require their employees to get vaccinated. Now, T-Mobile joins other tech firms that require their employees to get vaccinated.

T-Mobile's New COVID-19 Policy

According to Fox Business' latest report, T-Mobile's latest memo to its employees states that they need to get vaccinated. However, this requirement is not abrupt since they still have time to get their vaccine shots.

On the other hand, the email message doesn't state that they need to get "fully" vaccinated right away.

"Employees who have not yet taken action to receive their first dose and upload proof by February 21 will be placed on unpaid leave," said T-Mobile said via Business Insider.

This means they still have almost one month to set their vaccine appointment. Meanwhile, when it comes to full vaccination, the telecom giant said they still have until Apr. 2 to complete their vaccine shots.

Other Details of the New COVID-19 Policy

T-Mobile explained that although it requires employees working at offices to be fully vaccinated, it will still allow limited exceptions for certain locations, roles, and legally mandated accommodations exemptions.

Deeane King, the telecom firm's EVP and chief human resources officer, said he hopes that those who will be given unpaid leaves will soon be vaccinated so that they can return to their workplaces as soon as possible.

T-Mobile is not the only company in the U.S. requiring employees to get their vaccine shots. Nike recently announced a similar health policy.

In other news, BBB warns about some fake COVID-19 test websites since they can lead to massive scams and online data theft. Meanwhile, Singapore and Taiwan are now accepting each other's COVID-19 digital documents.

