During the ongoing global pandemic, Singapore and Taiwan decided to accept each other's COVID-19 vaccination and test certifications.

As of the moment, almost all countries are still requiring visitors to prove that the deadly coronavirus does not infect them. Some of them even require foreigners to be vaccinated first.

This is just one of the methods used by government officials and authorities to ensure that visiting individuals will not infect their residents. Now, it seems like Taiwan and Singapore are slowly easing their restrictions.

"The authorities in Singapore and Taiwan now recognize and accept each other's digital Covid-19 vaccination and test certificates," said the Singapore Trade Office via The Strait Times.

Singapore, Taiwan Accept Each Other's COVID-19 Certs

The latest decision made by Singapore and Taiwan was announced on Friday, Jan. 28.

The Singaporean Trade Office in Taipei said that this action shows that both countries are further easing their travel restrictions.

Those who already have COVID-19 vaccine certificates can move freely to Singapore.

But, they need to make sure that the vaccine shots they receive are authorized by WHO (World Health Organization).

In the Category I list of Singapore, Taiwan is included. This means that the neighboring country has a low COVID-19 transmission risk.

Where To Store COVID-19 Digital Certs?

Google said that your Android device is one of the things you can use to store your COVID-19 digital certificates or documents.

The search engine giant explained that your smartphone needs to run Android 5 or other newer system models. Aside from this, it also needs to be Play Protect certified.

Meanwhile, users also need to save their healthcare provider's email or text message regarding their vaccine shots. If ever you have no access or haven't received any message at all, you can visit your vaccine provider's official website or contact the organization.

If you want to see the exact steps on how you can store your COVID-19 documents, you can click this link.

