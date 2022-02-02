Molekule's CEO, Jonathan Harris, sat down with us and discussed the benefits of air purifiers and the advantages of their air purifiers, among other brands.

Still, air pollution is a major problem. The biggest contributors to carbon emissions came from factories and traditional vehicles. With that, tech experts keep finding ways to help cleanse the air.

For this episode, Harris shares some details about how their advanced Molekule air purifiers can filter out or destroy carbon monoxide found in the air.

Molekule CEO's Shares Their Goal

During the first part of the interview, Jonathan Harris shared that he is a Silicon Valley veteran who worked in various companies such as Microsoft, Jawbone, and GoPro.

However, he decided to leave GoPro and join Molekule, a science and tech firm that designs and manufactures advanced air purifiers, back in June 2021.

The CEO added that he is having fun working for a mission-based business that aims to provide clean air for people across the globe.

As of the moment, Molekule's offered products are already FDA-cleared. This means that the company's air purifiers were already demonstrated, showing that they are similar or more advanced than other air purifier models that are now approved in the market.

Although it is not approved yet, Harris said that the current Molekule air purifiers are specifically designed to "take the air" that people can't see and make it safer to breathe.

On the other hand, he also shared why Molekule is focusing on gadgets that can clean the air.

"I've learned so much since I've been here. But, 91% of the world lives under bad air circumstances. This is not a regionalized issue. A lot of people think of 'oh it's China' or it's India," said Jonathan.

"This is a global issue. Part of the problem is that the buildings we've built are hermetically sealed now," added the CEO.

Harris further explained that since people are now usually in sealed areas, they now have less fresh air to breathe.

Why Molekule Air Purifiers are More Advance

Molekule's CEO explained that most of the air purifiers today are still using HEPA filters, which were developed way back in WWII. He added that these filters are quite efficient, but they are already considered old models.

What makes Molekule different is that the new technology is used called PECO (Photo Electrochemical Oxidation). This means that the company's air purifiers use solar panels that can capture light.

Once this happens, Molekule's molecular filters will create a chemical reaction that leads to the so-called "free radicals," which can destroy "anything with a carbon chain."

Thanks to this technology, Molekule's air purifiers can break down chemicals in the air 1,000 times smaller than the ones usually captured or destroyed by regular HEPA-based air filters.

If you want to know more about Jonathan's interview, you can watch the video below.

How Dangerous Is Carbon Monoxide?

Carbon monoxide is a harmful gas that can pass through the lungs, creating the so-called carboxyhemoglobin, a compound that affects the blood's capability to bring oxygen throughout the body.

This air particle is dangerous because people can't detect it using their senses since it is colorless and odorless. They will only know they intake carbon monoxide once they are sick, as explained by the Minnesota Department of Health.

When it comes to emission, traditional vehicles are among their greatest contributors since the incomplete combustion of fuel creates carbon monoxide. Power plants, factories, and other stationary sources also emit a great amount of CO.

