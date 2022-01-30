Elon Musk admitted that he leads the project behind the Tesla Bot in the clean energy company, and this was when a fan suggested the different improvements he could make to the machine. The company is famous for aiming to make a humanoid version of its AI, also integrating other technology to make it work and autonomous.

Elon Musk Admits that He Personally Oversees the Tesla Bot Project

The Tesla CEO admitted that he is leading the project personally on the popular take of the company in autonomy and AI's physical manifestation, the Tesla Bot. The being will be one of the most significant projects of Tesla to date, primarily as it aims to bring a robot that will work like humans and act as its counterpart on specific jobs.

However, there are still gray areas in the Tesla Bot production, and it is unlike Musk or Tesla to be silent about the show or development it has for a project this significant.

The bot will soon help different industries and provide some of the basic and advanced tasks it will get its program and bring its assistance to the table.

Tesla Bot Improvements, Suggestions from Fan

According to a fan and known YouTube content creator, Dave Lee, there is a possibility that Elon Musk already saw the "better than expected" and early release of the Tesla Bot. Here, Lee also suggested several points for improvements and focused that Tesla should take on the development of the robot.

I’m driving this program personally, as is the case for almost all new programs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2022



Lee said it should be close to the Tesla FSD's port and program for good integration.

Tesla Bot and its Development

The Tesla Bot is on track for 2022, and the development of the robot is a fast one since having announced last year as part of the company's showcase. It only means that the robot was a project that was kept under a tight blanket and focused on developing the machine before its initial unveiling, which, even after, is still an unknown device.

Musk only said that its primary purpose is to replace humans in the "repetitive" and "boring" things in their everyday life, and it may mean the menial tasks that people hate to do.

The CEO and the company were not specific about this, but reports say that the Tesla Bot will be the most powerful and good AI to be the one that will change the industry.

Tesla Bot's project head is Elon Musk, and it says a lot about the development of the machine, especially with its quality, and focuses on the different things it will soon bring. Nevertheless, Musk is famous for focusing on quality and working on the other products that the company gets for the public, with Tesla Bot soon being a part of it.

