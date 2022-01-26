Tesla Bot might be the most powerful AI development platform, based on Andrej Kaparthy's statements. Ever since Elon Musk revealed the automaker's artificial intelligence, various critics have become excited.

Recently, various reports claimed that the humanoid robot would use the Tesla FSD (Full Self-Driving) feature software. The billionaire CEO claimed that it could be an efficient solution to the workforce shortage that Tesla is suffering from.

Right now, various companies, such as Tesla, are falling short when it comes to employees. Because of this, they need to rely on technologies that can help them design, develop, and produce their products.

Tesla Bot as Most Powerful AI Development Platform

According to Electrek's latest report, Tesla's AI Director Andrej Karpathy claimed that Tesla Bot could soon become the most powerful artificial intelligence development platform.

This can really happen, especially since Musk provided some hints that Tesla will soon focus more on robotics or AI innovations.

Because of Tesla's advanced capabilities when it comes to creating technological advancements, Kaparthy believes that the automaker is in its best position to create advanced AI technologies.

Meanwhile, the AI director was seen posting some job positions on linked in. This shows that Andrej is looking for more professionals to help them make Tesla Bot the most powerful AI development platform.

"I am hiring Deep Learning Engineers for the Tesla AI team. Strong software engineering is the primary requirement. Except for the scientist role, deep learning interest or knowledge is only a bonus (we will teach you)," said Kaparthy.

Other Tesla Innovations

Aside from the Tesla Bot AI platform, Inverse reported that the giant automaker is also working on a new EV battery that can provide 15% more range to the company's electric cars.

This means that the next-gen zero-emission models of Tesla can run longer miles compared to its current EVs. Based on some leaks, the new battery tech can be launched as early as 2023.

In other news, Tesla owners can now save their Tesla Car Insurance on their Apple Wallet. Meanwhile, GM's billion-dollar investment is expected to enhance its EV production capacities.

For more news updates about Tesla and other giant automakers, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

