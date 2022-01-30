Elon Musk was asked by a teen who tracks the whereabouts of his private jet to pay him $50,000 to stop him from sharing it on a Twitter account that goes by the name Elon Jet.

As per a news story by Business Insider, a 19-year-old, who is behind the Twitter account that tracks and shares the location of the private jet of the Tesla CEO and founder, recently shared his interaction with the billionaire.

The teenager, Jack Sweeney, said Musk slid into his direct messages, wherein he shared the screenshot of the conversation to Insider.

The billionaire who founded Tesla and SpaceX allegedly reached out to Sweeney, asking the teenager to take down Elon Jet, noting that he considers it as a risk for his security.

In the same DM conversation, the billionaire offered to pay the teenager $5,000, but in exchange, Sweeney had to take down his famed Elon Jet account.

On top of that, the Tesla boss also asked for his help to make the locations of his private jet much harder to be trackable.

The news outlet further noted that Musk previously admitted that those who have been tracking his whereabouts are "becoming a security issue."

Private Jet Tracking

According to the report by Engadget, Sweeney holds various private jet tracking Twitter accounts, including other high-profile billionaires, such as the co-founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, and Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates.

However, it turns out that his other jet tracking projects failed to amass the same following as Elon Jet, making it the most successful of all his Twitter accounts, at least in terms of following.

It is interesting to point out that his jet tracking account for the Tesla exec got the attention of Musk himself.

As of writing, Elon Jet has already garnered a whopping 180,000 followers. Now that Sweeney has publicly spoken about his interaction with the billionaire, it is getting more traction than ever.

Elon Musk and Tracking His Private Jet

However, Sweeney turned down the $5,000 offer of the billionaire exec in the said DM. Instead, the 19-year-old laid down his counteroffer.

The man behind Elon Jet told Musk if there is "any chance to up that to $50k?"

He added that the money would help the billionaire support his college funds. Not to mention that at that rate, he said that could even buy himself a Tesla Model 3.

However, Musk responded by saying that it did not "feel right to pay to shut this down." Since then, he has made it harder for Sweeney to track his private jet.

