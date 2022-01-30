AT&T has launched its new "Unlimited Max" plan that costs less than its previous unlimited plan, which was priced $65 per month. It can be said that the company is ramping up its efforts when it comes to competing with lower-cost prepaid carriers.

AT&T 'Unlimited Max' Plan Costs $45 in the US but Comes with a Catch

AT&T has just announced its "Unlimited Max" plan, which is a new prepaid plan costing $45 in the United States. The plan reportedly includes imporant features like unlimited 5G data, talk, and text, as well as 10GB of data for hotspot use and HD streaming.

According to the story by 9to5Mac, there is a catch when it comes to this new plan. This new plan of AT&T is only available via Walmart.

Walmart Exclusive Plan Offers an Edge with HD Streaming

This means that outside of Walmart, the most affordable unlimited plan still costs $65 per month. It should be noted that this plan does not including HD streaming.

As long as buyers are capable of overlooking the Walmart exclusivity, this is actually quite an enticing deal. This may be the case for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users that are looking for 5G connectivity that is friendlier to the wallet.

This new plan is comparable to T-Mobile Metro's prepaid 5G plan, which costs $50 per month and Mint Mobile's plan thatcosts $40 per month. Cricket also has a similar plan that costs $55 per month, while Verizon's Visible plan costs $40 per month.

AT&T Offers Discounts for Other Plans Exclusively at Walmart

What is setting AT&T apart, however, is that it is capable of supporting HD streaming. It should also be noted that this is not the only plan that AT&T is discounting exclusively through walmart.

According to 9to5Mac, the company is also offering other prepaid plans at a discount if its activated via Walmart. One of which is its 15GB plan, which will cost at for $35/month instead of $40. Its 5GB plan is also included with price going for $25 every month instead of the usual $30.

It should be noted that customers who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) can use up to $30 of their subsidy to pay for AT&T's prepaid plan. This means that the 5GB plan can be availed for free if the subsidy is applied.

Affordable Deals at Walmart

More information regarding the exclusive deals with Walmart can be found on AT&T's official website. In addition to the new Unlimited Max plan, the company is also discounting a number of its prepaid smartphone deals.

It should be noted that these discounts do not feature 5G connectivity, according to the article. Buyers can purchase the iPhone 11 for the price of $299 or the iPhone SE for the price of $149.

