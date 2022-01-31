EV or electric vehicle sales in Europe soar in 2021, increasing its market share in the region in the past year compared to 2020. The Tesla Model 3 followed by the Renault Zoe tops the sales ranking.

EV Sales in Europe Soars in 2021

According to a report by CleanTechnica, the surge in EV sales for 2021 massively increased the market share of electric cars in the region to 29%.

To be more precise, the fully electric vehicle or BEV sales got 10% in the EV share. On the other hand, the electric plugin vehicle sales booked 19% of the market.

Thus in total, the EV sales in Europe now take 29% slice of the pie from the overall automobile market.

CleanTechnica highlighted in the same news story that the 2021 figures of EV sales are a record-breaking achievement, noting that it only took 11% of the market share in 2020.

Not to mention that it is significantly far from its 2019 sales performance, which only got 3.6% from the car sales market.

The news outlet further suggested that 2022 is scheduled to follow the increasing trend of electric car adoption, predicting that the plugin sales alone could go as high as 25%. Way back in 2021, it booked an impressive share of 19%, beating BEVs' 10% share.

Tesla Model 3 Tops; Renault Zoe Trails Behind

As per a news story by Bloomberg, the Tesla Model 3 sedan is the top-selling electric car in Europe in 2021.

In December 2021, the Tesla Model 3 finished the year keeping the top spot to itself with 27,445 sales, according to the aggregated data from CleanTechnica.

On the other hand, Renault Zoe takes the second spot in the sales ranking for the last month of 2021 with 11,393 sold units.

Another Tesla EV, the Model Y crossover utility vehicle, took the fourth spot in the EV sales with 8,085 units sold last December.

Meanwhile, Dacia Spring took the third spot, selling more than 8,000 models.

On the other hand, Volkswagen's EVs, the VW e-UP and the VW ID.4 sit on the fifth and sixth spot, respectively.

CleanTechnica further added that the Tesla Model 3 also achieved an 11% increase from its sales figures from its 2020 performance.

