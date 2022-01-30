Hubble Space Telescope Discovers Three Unusual Galaxies Inspired by 'Star Trek'

In its latest encounter, the Hubble Space Telescope caught an interesting subject wherein three galaxies were glued to one another. The scientists thought that there was some mystic connection between them considering the way they behaved with one another.

Sometimes, the galaxies tend to close together. This means that each of them could act as if their gravity is interlinked. In some cases, this might create disturbance to another that's why creating various forms is possible.

In unexpected circumstances, the galaxies could combine together while there are also instances that they could destroy one of them.

Hubble Scientists Explains What Happened

According to a report by Digital Trends, the team behind the Hubble Space telescope said that there are two interacting galaxies in the upper right of the photo.

"The long trails of stars and gas extending from them give the impression that they have both just been struck at great speed, thrown into disarray by the bowling-ball-shaped galaxy to the lower left of the image," the researchers wrote in a statement.

The scientists added that the interactions indeed occur over long periods. The collision of one galaxy to another is also considered a rare event that could happen.

At the moment, there's no explanation yet as to why the galaxy on the lower left is behaving in an interaction with the other two bodies.

'Star Trek' Influence on the Galaxies

Moreover, the epic photo that Hubble Space captured might interest people who often read or watch sci-fi movies or series. Per the Hubble team, NGC 7764A, the collective name of the three galaxies might be inspired by "Star Trek."

Specifically, what the scientists stated was all about the USS Enterprise starship from the famous sci-fi film franchise.

Speaking of "Star Trek,'' the researchers had also uncovered another finding in outer space that tackled this subject. In a similar report from Digital Trends, there was an orbiter that wandered Mars a few years ago.

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) snapped some images of a weird-looking sand dune on the red planet. Using the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera, the planetary machine was able to snap its distinguishable shape. Its form resembled the Starfleet insignia from the same movie.

Hubble Space Glimpses on Chamaeleon

In another article from NASA, the Hubble Space Telescope was able to see a star-forming region. The researchers called it Chamaeleon Cloud Complex wherein they witnessed "dazzling reflection nebulae" relying on the blue-lit stars and the Herbig-Haro objects or the radiant knots.

Elsewhere, Tech Times wrote in another story that the said space observatory also snapped minute images of irregular galaxies. With that, the researchers spotted three of them namely NGC 1569, NGC 4449, and NGC 5408.

