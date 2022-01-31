"Warframe" is getting a new expansion after the success of its previous hit, "The New War." The big question now is whether the expansion can live up to the success of its predecessor.

Warframe to Release Angels of the Zariman Expansion

According to the story by PCGamer, "Warframe's" first ever expansion after its previously successful "The New War" is coming in hot. The name of the new expansion is "Angels of the Zariman" and it will be made available very soon.

Per a developer stream, the new expansion pack for "Warframe" will include a brand new quest along with att least two new additional game modes. The upcoming expansion called "Angels of the Zariman" will become the update 31.5 for Warframe.

Digital Extremes' Promises Warframe's 'Best Year Yet' This 2022

In addition, players will not have to worry too much about delineating since it is still part of Digital Extremes' pledge to make 2022 the "best year yet" for Warframe. As of the press time, however, information and details are hard to come by but PCGamer notes that "speculation is rife."

To add more to the story, "Zariman" is going to be "a deep cut from Warframe's lore" and will include a ship that will carry the characters who will later on become the protagnoist. This is expected to happen through the Void, which was described as both dangerous and mysterious.

A Deep Dive Into 'Warframe's' Backstory

It also played a massive part when it comes to "Warframe's" previous expansion pack, "The New War."

Per the report by PCGamer, they expect whatever expectation that will be "specifically named after it" to become a huge deal when it comes to 'Warframe's' backstory.

When it comes to the ritual angels, players will have to see what will happen.

'Warframe: Echoes of War' Allows Players to Replay The New War

The next update for "Warframe" before "Angels of the Zariman" is going to be update 31.1. The update is called "Echoes of War." which will let players try out and replay "The New War."

According to an article by Eurogamer, a tweet by the team behind "Warframe" unveiled concept art for the "Angels of the Zariman." In addition, the tweet also includes confirmation that a new quest, warframe, game modes, and more will be added.

Our first post-New War expansion: Angels of the Zariman is coming soon!



Get ready for a new Quest, a new #Warframe, new game modes and much more. pic.twitter.com/235Zt8GuK4 — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) January 28, 2022

Where Can You Play 'Warframe'?

"Warframe" will also be prioritizing cross-play and cross-save for 2022, according to the tweet thread. It should also be pointed out that "Warframe" remains free-to-play on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Eurogamer notes that "The New War" was previously the game's highly anticipated new story, which launched in December and was the game's "biggest narrative expansion...so far."

