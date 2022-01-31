Xbox Series X Restock January 31 to February 6, 2022 | Walmart, GameStop, and More Stores to Drop Consoles Soon

Whether it's an Xbox Series X or S that you are looking for, there's some good news that might help you out in your search. According to the latest report, there are a handful of retailers that might drop stocks for the consoles this week.

If you are looking for the best opportunity to purchase Xbox Series X, regularly check these stores starting Jan. 30 to Feb. 6.

Xbox Series X Restock Jan. 30 to Feb. 6

According to a report by Gaming Intel, here are the following stores that you need to check from time to time if you want to secure your Xbox Series X purchase this time around.

Best Buy Xbox Series X Restock

Although this appears to be a rumor at the moment, we might actually discover that Best Buy has a hidden trick on its sleeves. For a brief moment, the console stocks on this retailer are about to drop soon.

The last time that it opened restocks was on Jan. 11. It's been a few weeks since its most recent drop and we are yet to see another batch of Microsoft gaming machines on its shelves.

It's important to remember that Best Buy usually opens restock events to its members. This means that you need to first be a TotalTech member to avail such a perk. The annual membership fee for this costs $200.

It is expected that this exclusive advantage will benefit TotalTech subscribers this week.

Related Article: Xbox Series X Restock Jan. 24-30, 2022: Walmart, Target, GameStop, Antonline, and More

Microsoft Xbox Series X Restock

We have seen that the creator of the console dropped some Xbox Series Xs, but that's not ending yet. We might actually see another wave coming from the company.

According to the article, Xbox fans should anticipate a third-week drop from Microsoft. Just make sure that you have already signed up through the official website of the company for more details.

Walmart Xbox Series X Restock

While there's no clear indication that Walmart is joining the restock trend for the next-gen gaming machine, it's not too late to conclude that it won't go astray either.

As for Walmart's history, we knew that it has the pattern of putting the new consoles live despite not having stocks. If we are lucky to witness such an event, we could expect that this week is the perfect week to make an order for the console.

GameStop Xbox Series X Restock

The good news for GameStop is it regularly drops stocks each week. Interestingly, expect that the price for the console would be dropping, as well. GameStop now sells affordable Xbox Series X with bundles. Fans who want to save a lot by buying separate games could go for them.

This week, the retailer could potentially unveil some Xbox Series X units since last week, it opened PS5 orders for the customers.

Amazon Xbox Series X Restock

Amazon is another retailer that is rumored to drop stocks this week. Although its pattern is hard to predict, there's always a hope that it would release consoles at the end of the month.

If this won't restock on Jan. 31, we expect that will be continued in late February.

Target Xbox Series X Restock

For the final store in the list, we include Target. This retailer has been popular for its live Xbox selling almost every day.

Per Jake Randall, a known restock tracker, there would be some consoles that could drop in the first week of February. This usually takes place between Wednesday and Friday from 6 to 9 AM EST.

In another report, Tech Times wrote that a "refresh" look for the Xbox consoles is rumored to arrive in 2022 and 2023.

Read Also: Xbox Series X Restock on GAME and Smyths Are Available Right NOW | Check these Bundles



This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.