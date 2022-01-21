Xbox Series X Restock: Here's Where You Can Score Next After Massive GameStop Drop

Xbox Series X consoles have been available in the United States for a while. As usual, fans rushed to the online websites to check out the elusive gaming console. However, it only took a few minutes before they got sold out.

The limited Xbox Series X drops were only accessible for online transactions. Those who want to score one should be patient and keep refreshing the page now and then.

If you are one of those people who missed the recent GameStop wave, don't worry since there are available retailers that will release consoles soon. Here are the possible stores that might host a surprise Xbox Series X drop soon.

GameStop Xbox Series X Restock

According to a previous report by Gamesradar, GameStop surprised its fans with a huge drop for the first time after a couple of weeks. However, the only downside here is it was in-store only, so those who prefer to buy through walk-ins might not be able to opt out for the Xbox Series X.

At that time, the report also noted that some stores would soon drop restocks at their physical hubs. Despite the possibility of seeing more in-person consoles soon, there's no official confirmation about the schedule for the next online restock.

GameStop Xbox Series X console bundles have increased their pricing. During the restock wave at the shop, they reached more than $600, following an announcement about the potential second restock opportunity.

Consumers must be aware of the availability of consoles during restocks. Most likely, they would still depend on the inventory of the retailer.

At the same time, small retailers, including Costco and Antonline, were consistent in releasing Xbox Series X units lately. On the other hand, we haven't yet heard anything about Best Buy, but we assume it is only preparing for an upcoming massive restock in the next few weeks.

Where to Look After GameStop's Online Restock

CNET, in another report, wrote a list of the last restock schedule for the biggest retailers in the country. Take a look at this one.

Xbox Series X Restock Tracker

GameStop (latest restock dates: Jan. 20 and Dec. 28)

Amazon (latest restock date: Nov. 21)

Best Buy (latest restock dates: Jan. 11 and Dec. 22 & 28)

Walmart (latest restock dates: Jan. 13 and Dec. 13)

Target (latest restock dates: Jan. 6 and Dec. 16 & 2)

Don't Miss These Stores For Surprise Stock

GameStop

We have witnessed a quick online Xbox Series X restock recently, but that's not all we could see in this retailer. GameStop still has tricks on its sleeve, and we never know if there will be another surprise for the next few weeks.

Currently, the store is not selling the Microsoft gaming console.

Best Buy

Based on its last restock, Best Buy is likely on the verge of releasing the next wave in the next succeeding days. If it has a full arsenal on its inventory, we could likely see the next drop by the end of the month.

Walmart

If you are only considering Xbox at the moment, you might visit Walmart for a chance to score a PS5. You can regularly check its website for a possible stock.

Target

The first week of January allowed Xbox Series X fans to get their favorite console at Target. Whether in-store or online, this shop might tease a new announcement on its product page for the consumers.

Amazon

If you are looking for more Xbox Series X consoles, you can try scrolling over Amazon's product page. Wait, there's more. You can also purchase the cheaper Series S from its website.

After buying the console, you might want to see the newest indie titles that you can play on it. Tech Times shared the most awaited indie games that you can enjoy this 2022.

