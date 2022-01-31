The "Bloodborne" PS1 demake is now out for download after being in development for over a year, and it is ready to bring you one of the best recent PlayStation exclusives in all its downgraded glory.

Polygon reports that the demake of the Souls-like title, which originally released on PS4, can be downloaded straight from developer Lilith Walther's itch.io link. The game is a deconstruction of a specific district within "Bloodborne," complete with its specific boss fights.

The fan-made project started life as one of the many "demakes" of current-generation games. Among these so-called "demakes" included "Cyberpunk 2077," "Resident Evil Village," and even the original "Assassin's Creed," whose videos on YouTube have garnered a lot of views in recent times:

Walther shared the fan-made project's progress on Twitter, wherein she showed how the game's bosses, environments, and animations were recreated.

Furthermore, she also shared that the boss fight theme for the Cleric Beast was remade using a vintage Roland SC-88 Pro, a classic desktop synthesizer that was massively popular during the 90s. The iconic hardware was used for authenticity to make the game look like it really came out during the decade.

The first ten minutes of the "Bloodborne" PS1 demake were first shared last October, which according to NME showcased the game's character creator containing a lot of familiar stats from the original PS4 game. Here is the video, complete with the iconic startup sound and screen of the OG PlayStation:

Since this is a fan-made project, original developers FromSoftware, alongside Sega and SECA are not affiliated with it in any way. You can try it out now on your PC and see firsthand what console gaming looked like during some of its earliest years.

'Bloodborne' PS1 Demake: An Ode To One Of The Greatest Consoles Of All Time

The original PlayStation first came out in 1994. And in the 28 years since it launched, the console has remained a fan-favorite among gamers-specifically those who have retro gaming on their minds.

With this latest "Bloodborne" PS1 demake, gamers are treated to just how "lovably bad" the graphics of the original PlayStation were, writes DenOfGeek. It also shows just how far gaming tech has come from those days.

It's not the latest PS1 demake out there, but it is also likely the first one that is actually playable. Most other demakes only feature trailers and short gameplay, like this one of the massively popular "Resident Evil Village" which show the latest RE game in all its pixelated, 90s-era glory:

There's Also Another Remake Of 'Bloodborne'

If retro gaming isn't exactly your speed, however, you also have an option to try out a "Bloodborne" remake using Unreal Engine 4. The game's original engine, while already good-looking on the PlayStation 4 console, just doesn't seem to compare to this gameplay created by DICE ("Battlefield" series dev) employee Simon Barle:

